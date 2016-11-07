29°
Your Story

It's a jolly evening out with Mary....

ReginaSaunders
| 7th Nov 2016 12:36 PM
Mary Poppins cast.
Mary Poppins cast.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

I have just gone to the opening night of the Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy's production of Mary Poppins.

What a magnificent performance by every single person in the production.

I had to come home at 11pm and get the message out there for you to come, because this was a really entertaining evening.

If you are a fan of local theatre, you're probably familiar with the cast and crew, and you know that they give their have heart and soul to their shows. Well it all came off effortlessly tonight.

Before I begin to compliment Mary, I have to try really hard to find the stand out performances that made the show, and that's difficult, because everyone stood out.

Bert was, well… Dick Van Dyke From my childhood memories. He was coy and wise and cool and adorable.

He and Mary.. Well, it certainly made me remember that I was certain they were the very best of friends, even tho I never did work out their true relationship (and so desperately wanted the film Saving Mr Banks to answer that question once and for all).

It was Bert who made you second guess what was coming next, and Lincoln Elliott played him to a T.

The children, played tonight by Emily Hodges and Harley Hayes, were perfect little angels hidden at first by that impish layer of tantrum-throwing, acting-out brats that make you giggle and throttle them at the same time.

I watched them as they perfectly executed a very long (considering their appearance in nearly every scene)production without once forgetting they were on stage. No amateur production in their acting. Kudos!

A special mention to the nanny who ruined Mr Banks childhood,(Dee Tune), but you really have to come see the show to see how she fitted in to the story (so well).

I knew there would be extra bits, but it all flowed seemlessly together leaving me guessing what was and wasn't in the original movie or books..

The story really took us in to the Banks' sad family situation, and the magic that fixed it through the appearance of one of our most loved childhood characters, and that'd be Mary.

Fiona Styles IS Mary Poppins. No really… She is. Mary is too special for words, and to play Mary requires a special someone with a special something. I think Fiona has that.

Add her clothing (brilliant job Colin Wilkes), her hair, her beautiful voice and her apt facial expressions, together with the set design and clever surprises (how did they make her do that?) and Mary Poppins is in the house.

Donna Fairall has excelled in putting this favourite story on to our little stage at the Jetty. It is a great show, played by a committed and talented cast and put together by a more-than-amateur production and crew.

Simply put, Mary Poppins is practically perfect in every way.

Regina Saunders

Topics:  mary poppins musical

It's a jolly evening out with Mary....

It's a jolly evening out with Mary....

I have just gone to the opening night of the Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy's production of Mary Poppins.

Sushi chain caught falsifying pay records

A Coffs Harbour sushi outlet has been ordered to pay $10,000 to a community organisation to avoid prosecution for falsifying pay records to the Fair Work Ombudsman.

Coffs Harbour sushi restaurant has

Police investigate shooting on Coffs Coast

UNDER INVESTIGATION: Police have set up a crime scene after a man was shot in the early hours of this morning.

Police investigate scene of gun shot south of Coffs

Comfort for those saying goodbye too soon

Kay Bernard presents Maternity Unit Manager Deborah Wilden and midwives Emma and Rhonda with tiny knits for tiny babies.

PREGNANCY can bring untold joy. It can also bring unbearable pain an

Local Partners

One very baked potato on Pound Street

Emergency services responded to a fire at Grafton TAFE early this morning when a witness spotted a favourite food truck alight.

Jacaranda Crowning in pictures

A large crowd gathered under the Jacaranda and the carnival lights to watch the Jacaranda Queen crowning ceremony

All the pictures from crowning night

Survive and support this Pink Ribbon Day

Denise Bass, Kathy Clough and cancer survivor Dorothy Lockart at Pink Ribbon Day stall in the mall.

Cancer survivors often say the diagnosis is the toughest part.

Blooming Woolgoolga

Handmade flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

HANDMADE flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

It's a jolly evening out with Mary....

It's a jolly evening out with Mary....

I have just gone to the opening night of the Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy's production of Mary Poppins.

Shannen Doherty's message for Michael Buble

Shannen Doherty has offered her support to Michael Buble

Big Bang Theory banned? The episode "too hot" for TV

ADULT WARNING: When did Big Bang Theory become so... daring?

Brad Pitt pulls out of film appearances

Brad Pitt has pulled out of all of his promotional commitments

Ne Obliviscaris to unveil new song on Aussie tour

Neo Obliviscarus perform at Soundwave 2015 in Brisbane. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

We talk to Ne Obliviscaris about their new crowdfunding campaign

Buble family 'broken in half' by son's cancer diagnosis

Michael Buble and his family have been "broken in half"

Mel Gibson's age difference concerns

34-year age gap could cause a problem, says Gibson

Like brand new!

11/65-67 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 1 1 $389,000

Centrally positioned amid 90km of pristine beaches and breathtaking escarpments that is the Coffs Coast is 65-67 Boultwood Street, Park Beach's recently completed ...

Perfect Family Home

64-66 Centenary Drive, Clarenza 2460

House 3 2 2 $395,000

Situated in the sought after area of Clarenza on the outskirts of Grafton you will find this spacious brick home set back from the road on 2.5 acres, with plenty...

NEW INDUSTRIAL UNIT...

Unit 6/56 Industrial Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $324,000 + GST

This recently developed complex is located in the fast developing Isles Estate, Coffs Harbour. This high quality site enjoys modern fixtures and is part of the...

Desirable Jetty living...

11/8-10 Camperdown Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 Auction

Perched with 180 degree views of the ocean, jetty and marina, this premier north/east facing apartment represents one of only a few opportunities to secure...

&quot;Live The Lifestyle&quot;

15 Melittas Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $569,000

Located in a beautiful sought after area and only a short stroll to Coffs Harbour's CBD this solid double brick home is sure to impress. Comprising of 3+ spacious...

A Value Packed Stunner In The City!

41 Robin Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $449,000 ...

Wow what a treasure! Whether you're a family looking for a spacious renovated home with character, or an investor looking for strong returns, you just can't go...

Opportunity for Airbnb Investment

3/22 Brunswick Ave, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $439,000

Perfectly situated to take advantage of the shortage in Airbnb accommodation. Walking distance to 3 great beaches as well as cafes, bowling club, surf club and...

SPACIOUS LIVING CLOSE TO THE BEACH

2 Campbell Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 1 $416,000

This spacious two storey home is situated on a level 690m2 block in a quiet family friendly street, just a short walk to the beach. Elevated to capture cooling sea...

Macauleys Headland Magic

67 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $549,000 ...

Located in one of Coffs Harbours premier streets this unique family home offers million dollar ocean views at a price nearly everyone can afford! An outstanding...

Terrific Townhouse in a Fabulous Location

5/22 Brunswick Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $419,000

Walk in and feel right at home in this contemporary townhouse positioned moments from glorious patrolled beaches, major shopping centre and fabulous...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!