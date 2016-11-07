It's a jolly evening out with Mary....

I have just gone to the opening night of the Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy's production of Mary Poppins.

What a magnificent performance by every single person in the production.

I had to come home at 11pm and get the message out there for you to come, because this was a really entertaining evening.

If you are a fan of local theatre, you're probably familiar with the cast and crew, and you know that they give their have heart and soul to their shows. Well it all came off effortlessly tonight.

Before I begin to compliment Mary, I have to try really hard to find the stand out performances that made the show, and that's difficult, because everyone stood out.

Bert was, well… Dick Van Dyke From my childhood memories. He was coy and wise and cool and adorable.

He and Mary.. Well, it certainly made me remember that I was certain they were the very best of friends, even tho I never did work out their true relationship (and so desperately wanted the film Saving Mr Banks to answer that question once and for all).

It was Bert who made you second guess what was coming next, and Lincoln Elliott played him to a T.

The children, played tonight by Emily Hodges and Harley Hayes, were perfect little angels hidden at first by that impish layer of tantrum-throwing, acting-out brats that make you giggle and throttle them at the same time.

I watched them as they perfectly executed a very long (considering their appearance in nearly every scene)production without once forgetting they were on stage. No amateur production in their acting. Kudos!

A special mention to the nanny who ruined Mr Banks childhood,(Dee Tune), but you really have to come see the show to see how she fitted in to the story (so well).

I knew there would be extra bits, but it all flowed seemlessly together leaving me guessing what was and wasn't in the original movie or books..

The story really took us in to the Banks' sad family situation, and the magic that fixed it through the appearance of one of our most loved childhood characters, and that'd be Mary.

Fiona Styles IS Mary Poppins. No really… She is. Mary is too special for words, and to play Mary requires a special someone with a special something. I think Fiona has that.

Add her clothing (brilliant job Colin Wilkes), her hair, her beautiful voice and her apt facial expressions, together with the set design and clever surprises (how did they make her do that?) and Mary Poppins is in the house.

Donna Fairall has excelled in putting this favourite story on to our little stage at the Jetty. It is a great show, played by a committed and talented cast and put together by a more-than-amateur production and crew.

Simply put, Mary Poppins is practically perfect in every way.



Regina Saunders