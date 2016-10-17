Is it a bird or plane? FlyPelican flight lands in Coffs

FlyPelican flight: First FlyPelican flight lands at Coffs Harbour airport.

JETTING in, the inaugural FlyPelican flight from Newcastle touched down at Coffs Harbour Airport on Monday afternoon to mark the start of a new service.

The new FlyPelican service will offer flights to and from Coffs Harbour and Newcastle.

Aboard the inaugural flight on Monday was two Newcastle Jets players, James Hoffman and Aleksandr Kokko, who scoped out Coffs Harbour before the clash against Melbourne City in January next year.

Hoffman, from Newcastle, said he often travelled to Coffs Harbour with his family for holidays when he younger.

With this sentiment Hoffman said Coffs Harbour would feel more like a home ground when the Jets take to the C.ex Coffs International Stadium's turf.

Hoffman said he hoped the Jets would be able to field as a good team as at the weekend, when they beat the Brisbane Roar 4-0.

The Newcastle Jets would be matched against some tough competitors when they face Melbourne City, which possibly includes Socceroo Tim Cahill.

Hoffman said the 45-minute flight from Newcastle to Coffs Harbour was very comfortable and it was a pleasure being on the first FlyPelican flight to Coffs Harbour.

Kokko also said the flight was very comfortable.

"I can even check my Snapchat," he said.

The pair flew in briefly before returning to their training camp.

Coffs Harbour deputy mayor George Cecato said the new flight service would offer good steps and open access to sporting events, entertainment and medical centres.

FlyPelican flight touches down in Coffs Harbour. 17 October 2016 Trevor Veale

Cr Cecato said he hoped Coffs Harbour could showcase what it could offer to a wider population.

FlyPelican CEO Paul Graham said the service "was a long time coming" and was excited about the opportunity to link up Coffs Harbour and Newcastle. Mr Graham said he hoped it would attract both leisure and business travellers.

Flights cost $99 including taxes and depart from Coffs Harbour and Newcastle on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. For more information, visit flypelican.com.au or phone 49650111.