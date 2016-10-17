27°
News

Is it a bird or plane? FlyPelican flight lands in Coffs

Keagan Elder
| 17th Oct 2016 6:30 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

JETTING in, the inaugural FlyPelican flight from Newcastle touched down at Coffs Harbour Airport on Monday afternoon to mark the start of a new service.

The new FlyPelican service will offer flights to and from Coffs Harbour and Newcastle.

Aboard the inaugural flight on Monday was two Newcastle Jets players, James Hoffman and Aleksandr Kokko, who scoped out Coffs Harbour before the clash against Melbourne City in January next year.

Hoffman, from Newcastle, said he often travelled to Coffs Harbour with his family for holidays when he younger.

With this sentiment Hoffman said Coffs Harbour would feel more like a home ground when the Jets take to the C.ex Coffs International Stadium's turf.

Hoffman said he hoped the Jets would be able to field as a good team as at the weekend, when they beat the Brisbane Roar 4-0.

The Newcastle Jets would be matched against some tough competitors when they face Melbourne City, which possibly includes Socceroo Tim Cahill.

Hoffman said the 45-minute flight from Newcastle to Coffs Harbour was very comfortable and it was a pleasure being on the first FlyPelican flight to Coffs Harbour.

Kokko also said the flight was very comfortable.

"I can even check my Snapchat," he said.

The pair flew in briefly before returning to their training camp.

Coffs Harbour deputy mayor George Cecato said the new flight service would offer good steps and open access to sporting events, entertainment and medical centres.

FlyPelican flight touches down in Coffs Harbour. 17 October 2016
FlyPelican flight touches down in Coffs Harbour. 17 October 2016 Trevor Veale

Cr Cecato said he hoped Coffs Harbour could showcase what it could offer to a wider population.

FlyPelican CEO Paul Graham said the service "was a long time coming" and was excited about the opportunity to link up Coffs Harbour and Newcastle. Mr Graham said he hoped it would attract both leisure and business travellers.

Flights cost $99 including taxes and depart from Coffs Harbour and Newcastle on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. For more information, visit flypelican.com.au or phone 49650111.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Fair Work recovers thousands for Coffs Coast visa workers

Fair Work recovers thousands for Coffs Coast visa workers

HUNDREDS of thousands of dollars were recovered for 417 Visa holders on the NSW Mid-North Coast over the 2015/16 financial year.

New heights for Bellingen

Builders Luke Simpson and Tom Brunnerkreef with Youth worker Magdalena Pomroy and Bellingen Youth Khane Chidester

Bellingen is building a bouldering wall for local youth

Ogier claims fourth straight WRC title

Sébastien Ogier (right) and co-driver Julien Ingrassia celebrate their fourth FIA World Rally Championships in Spain.

Ogier secures WRC title by winning RACC Catalunya-Rally de España

Oztag's best on display in national finals

Action from the Australian Junior Oztag Championships played at C.ex Coffs International Stadium. 16 October 2016 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate APN

Hot action in Australian Junior Oztag Championships finals

Local Partners

Bush fire burns near Pacific Highway

RFS are responding to a fire burning near Tabbimobile on the Pacific Highway

New campaign tackles cancer-causing lifestyle choices

FAMILY: Wendy Smith from Yamba with her husband Peter (far left) and son Graham, who has survived cancer.

Making the right decisions when it comes to cancer prevention

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Phil Collins can't stand Paul McCartney 14 years later

Phil Collins can't stand Paul McCartney 14 years later

Phil admitted he has "never forgot" the way he was treated by Sir Paul at Buckingham Palace.

Lady Gaga: Being a woman "ain't easy"

Lady Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy". The 30-year-old pop star thinks all women share many of the same life struggles and has admitted the situation is pulling her "apart". She reflected: "Many women, no matter their race, colour, religion, go through the same issues with men, bodies, minds. A lot of women shut down, as they don't feel heard. It ain't easy. I know it is pulling me apa

LADY Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy".

Simon Cowell's gay sex joke backfires on TV

Simon Cowell

X Factor judge's quick quip draws gasps from audience

Lacuna Coil claim the stage in Aus tour

Lacuna Coil, Orpheus Omega, and Flynn Effect hit the stage at Max Watts in Brisbane under Destroy All LInes touring.

Lacuna Coil's first headline tour a super success

Woodford Folk Festival program launched

The fairies make their way through the Woodford Folk Festival.

Woodford Folk Festival's 31st program has been launched.

The Block's kitchen week delivers two perfect scores

Will and Karlie in their winning room.

WILL and Karlie tie with Dan and Carleen for weekly prize.

What's on the small screen this week

Kim in a scene from The Block.

THE Block's five-star kitchens are revealed and X Factor heats up.

&quot;Brand New Family Home&quot;

31 Loaders Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $575,000

This faultless Arakoon home features a modern and spacious floor plan which incorporates all the "must haves" on a new home buyers list. The home features four...

Serenity, Space and Natural Light

13 Ridgewood Drive, Raleigh 2454

House 3 2 4 Auction 12th...

This methodically designed 3 bedroom residence is the epitome of Raleigh living, where the country lifestyle is found approximately 20 minutes from Coffs Harbour...

A Great Investment Let at $420pwk or Perfect For Young Families

17 Hannaford Pl, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 1 $380,000

Featuring 3 bedrooms with built in robes & ceiling fans plus a converted single garage to a 4th bedroom, there is also a lovely new bathroom separate wc. Freshly...

Brand New &quot;Sawtell Ridge Estate&quot;

97 Mimiwali Dr, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Are you looking for that brand new family home close to Sawtell? Than look no further. Situated in the "Sawtell Ridge Estate" is this four bedroom + study home...

&quot;Elevated Brand New Home&quot;

95 Mimiwali Dr, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Situated in the "Sawtell Ridge Estate" is this four bedroom + study home with elevated views. Features include open plan living, modern kitchen with stainless...

Home Sweet Home

8 McIntosh Crescent, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $495,000

If you are looking for perfection, than this immaculate home located in a very popular area will tick all the boxes, it has been lovingly cared for leaving nothing...

RENOVATED BEACH SHACK

20 Coral Drive, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 1 1 $349,000

This cute beach shack is full of character, located in popular Sandy Beach, just a short 2 minute drive to the beach in an established neighbourhood, you can spend...

Chance of ocean views from a second level

Lot 186 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto ... $280,000

This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto the ever popular Woolgoolga / safety beach golf course. It has an 8.1mtr front 33.35 ...

Chance of Ocean views from a second level, backing golf course

Lot 188 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto ... $275,000

This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto the ever popular Woolgoolga / safety beach golf course. It has a 18.754 mtr front &...

Build 2 homes &amp; Chance of ocean views from second level

Lot 185 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are dual occupancy ... $310,000

This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are dual occupancy backing onto the ever popular Woolgoolga / safety beach golf course. It has an 10...

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest