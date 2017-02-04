33°
News

INTERACTIVE: Data reveals big summer for rescue helicopter

Claudia Jambor
| 4th Feb 2017 5:30 AM
The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter Service
The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter Service Westpac Rescue Helicopter Servic

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THIS summer has seen the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter embark on more than a mission a day.

The latest statistics reveal the service has flown 71 missions between Nambucca Heads in the south and the Tweed so far this season.

Figures over the past six years have also averaged a mission a day over the summer months.

"The summer periods are a busy time for us," crew chief Roger Fry said.

A fatal motorcycle crash at Cudgera Creek and a horror crash on Shelly Beach Rd at Ballina are among some of the most serious incidents the chopper has attended in January.

The data for February flights over the years suggests a dip in missions with communities getting back into the daily grind.

"Obviously people return to work from holidays in February so the mission rate drops slightly then," Mr Fry said.

The chopper carried out more than 380 missions last year, including 186 "primary" missions - call-outs to serious incidents - and 198 other, "secondary" flights, consisting mainly of hospital transfers.

It was a different story in 2015. Accidents far outweighed transfers, with the vital service attending 228 incidents and 198 transfers.

A 44 mission increase was cited in 2015 compared to those last year.

Mr Fry said the difference in numbers was just the nature of being an emergency service.

"You never know in this business. I guess if you ask the same of the police, the ambulance service or the fire brigade it's all a bit different from time to time," Mr Fry said.

"The reasons behind it are unknown at times. I couldn't put my finger on it."

Resources on the ground and the type of injury were cited by Mr Fry as some reasons behind the differing statistics between primary and secondary flights over the years.

Asked if Westpac's new $18 million helicopter would see the service increase its number of missions, Mr Fry didn't foresee a huge increase.

But he said the new aircraft would enable the medical team to expand its capabilities at accident sites, thanks to the chopper's ability to hold more equipment.

"We don't envisage a massive increase because of the new aircraft but there is a difference to what we are bringing to the scene of an accident," Mr Fry said.

Since the service began, the life saver helicopter has flown 8654 missions.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  emeregency services lismore northern region northern rivers emergency westpac life saver rescue helicopter

INTERACTIVE: Data reveals big summer for rescue helicopter

INTERACTIVE: Data reveals big summer for rescue helicopter

THIS summer has seen the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter embark on more than a mission a day

Six-storey apartment plan riles residents

OPPOSED RESIDENTS: Shelley Kendall and her son, Dee Rogers, Peter O’Brien, John Nevell and Warren Grimshaw.

Residents say apartment block will claim their views

Changes underway at Park Beach Plaza

ENTRANCE UPGRADE: Customers will see the Ritchies IGA/Westpac Bank entrance transform.

Park Beach Plaza entrance upgrade has begun.

Four men charged with running gun supply racket

Four men have been refused bail in Coffs Harbour Local Court on weapons charges following a seven-month police investigation into firearm supply on the Coffs Coast.

Four people arrested on guns charges

Local Partners

From cane cutter's son to expert in turbo jet engines

SERVING his nation, supporting his community and raising a family - you could say Ray Martin has done it all in his 83 years, but he is not done yet.

'Every week a bonus' for Lismore couple

Soon-to-be parents Rachel Barnes and Reon Mossman.

'I never imagined anything like this would ever happen to us.'

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Candice Fox plots another classic

Award-winning author pens colourful and passionate crime story.

Fallujah announce headline show

Falluja will be touring with Killswitch Engage next year. Photo Contributed

Fallujah will get show off new album with headline show

Band takes on the 21st century

Four years on from their 2013 debut, THE CHARM THE FURY have upped their game. Photo Contributed

"The world is f***ed, but it's great food for writing.”

Kylie Minogue breaks off engagement with Joshua Sasse

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse pictured at the Ivy restaurant in December in London. Picture: Mark Milan/GC Images

"Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways"

This guy's gardening's real McCoy

Michael McCoy hosts Dream Gardens.

One of the country's leading landscape designers set for TV

Swamp tales at Bunker Gallery

ON THE WALL: David Senior CHCC community/cultural services and Bunker volunteer Brian Cottle view the Swamp collection.

Bunker swamped with new cartoon collection

Imminence produce sonic outbursts

Immenence have a produced a new sound and a new album. Photo Contributed

"I've lost count over how many times we started over.”

Four bedroom townhouse close to CBD...

2/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $439,000

On offer is a large four bedroom townhouse with the convenience of a five minute walk to the CBD. A large open plan living and dining area on the ground floor...

Leafy cul-de-sac - elevated to catch a breeze...

3a Ascot Place, Korora 2450

House 4 2 3 $659,000

You and your family will love the location and layout of this resort style home sitting in the leafy dress circle location of Korora. Enjoy high pitched ceilings...

STYLISH &amp; SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE

2/66 Scarborough Street, Woolgoolga 2456

Town House 3 2 1 $365,000

Whether you are looking for your first home, retirement home or an investment, this beautifully presented two level, townhouse is sure to impress. Upstairs boasts...

Two adjoining sites! Dual-frontage R4 zoned on the CBD fringe!

102 Albany Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 $875,000 ...

An enviable lifestyle, thriving commercial precinct and vibrant cafÃ© culture define the central hub of Coffs Harbour. With projects such as the new Coffs Central...

Charming three bedroom home

12 Halpin Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 2 $399,000

Don't let the modest streetscape fool you. This elevated 3 bedroom timber cottage hides a captivating character and charm within. The split level design and high...

Nature lovers paradise at Safety Beach!

30 Lake View Avenue, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 2 Auction

You'll love the position of this property located towards the peak of Lake View Avenue. A mere 250 metres walk to the beach for swimming, fishing or lazing in the...

New beach estate, new home under construction

33 Waterways Drive, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $559,000

This magnificent north facing home in is only 3 minute drive to Sandy Beach and 5 min from shopping and Restaurants. Under construction and carefully planned by...

Anyone for golf?

17 Bellingen Street, Urunga 2455

House 3 2 2 $629,000

Walking distance to everything, and just a pitching wedge from the golf course and the beautiful Kalang River beyond, round the corner from Anchor's wharf, down...

Vendors Relocating

13 Ridgewood Drive, Raleigh 2454

House 3 2 4 $629,000

This beautifully designed 3 bedroom residence is the epitome of Raleigh living, where the country lifestyle is found approximately 20 minutes from Coffs Harbour...

But wait... There&#39;s more!

5 Doncaster Place, Hyland Park 2448

House 3 2 2 $459,000

Sure, this three bedroom, double garage, rendered brick and tile home is pretty special with its lounge, dining and entertaining deck all enjoying views of the...

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

Rental Homes Harder To Find

HARD TO FIND: The rental market has tightened on the Coffs Coast

Rentals fall short

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!