26°
News

Instinct earns Siera state spot

Keagan Elder
| 3rd Nov 2016 4:00 PM
READY: Siera Poynter is ready to compete in the NSW state titles.
READY: Siera Poynter is ready to compete in the NSW state titles. Keagan Elder

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BORN deaf, Coffs Coast athlete Siera Poynter has not let her disability slow her down.

A blistering run in the 100m sprint in the regional titles in Sydney last month earned the 11-year-old a spot in the state team.

Siera firmly believes she ran it in 11 seconds although her father, Adam, said she did it in a more realistic time of 17 seconds.

Regardless of the time, Siera finished her pet event well in front of her nearest competitors on October 20.

"She smashed it. It was a proud dad moment,” Adam said.

Before the race started, Siera had to remove her cochlear implant.

She said someone was supposed to tap her on the back to notify her the starting gun had gone off.

But that tap never came.

Instead she relied on her attuned sight and got off to a strong start to burst into the lead, which she held for the entirety of the race.

"I just started when I looked at the gun (and saw the flash),” Siera said.

Siera also competed in shot put and long jump, but she only qualified for the state titles in the 100m sprint which she said was her favourite event.

She will compete in the state titles at Sydney's Olympic Park Athletics Centre.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  athletics coffs harbour sport junior sport

Cut tax or miss the flight of backpacker labour

Cut tax or miss the flight of backpacker labour

The rate of tax backpackers pay has been a focus of the Senate Economics Committee 'Working Holiday Maker Reform package' this week.

Learning essential skills

PUT DOWN ROOTS: Key Employment students at the Woolgoolga community gardens.

ARE you gaining skills in the hope of finding work in Woolgoolga.

Instinct earns Siera state spot

READY: Siera Poynter is ready to compete in the NSW state titles.

Coffs Coast athlete doesn't let deafness slow her down

Classics in Woolgoolga

Classic car enthusiast, David Tierney of Woolgoolga with his two convertables a 1969 MGB mark2, and his 2006 PT cruiser 2.4 L GT.. 02 NOV 2016

Woolgoolga will be a mecca for vintage and classic cars this weekend

Local Partners

Jacaranda Crowning in pictures

Check out all the pictures from a big night at the Jacaranda Queen crowning.

Family's new arrival in face of tragedy

NEW ARRIVAL: The husband of the late Jodie Spears, James Spears, looks on with his sisters-in-law Mel Small and Kylie Murdoch with Mel's new baby Brodie. Jodie Spears passed away the night before her sister gave birth.

Date set for the funeral of crash victim Jodie Spears

Survive and support this Pink Ribbon Day

Denise Bass, Kathy Clough and cancer survivor Dorothy Lockart at Pink Ribbon Day stall in the mall.

Cancer survivors often say the diagnosis is the toughest part.

Blooming Woolgoolga

Handmade flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

HANDMADE flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Bono to be honoured at Women of the Year awards

Bono to be honoured at Women of the Year awards

GLAMOUR magazine will honour Bono at their annual Women of the Year event.

Why The Wrong Girl is the right place for Rob

Rob Collins in a scene from The Wrong Girl.

GET to know romantic comedy's heartthrob Rob Collins.

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list

Taylor Swift is the highest-paid woman in music

Chris Brown angers neighbours by 'popping wheelies'

He was said to be "popping wheelies" on a quadbike in the road

Josh not ready to grow up quite yet in Please Like Me

Josh Thomas, Keegan Joyce, Emily Barclay, Thomas Ward and Hannah Gadsby star in the fourth season of the TV series Please Like Me.

FUNNY man continues to find success with homegrown comedy.

Mariah Carey would've had $50m in pre-nup

The 100-page document was never signed

Harry Styles agrees to grant fan's dying wish

Harry Styles records video message for terminally ill fan

Neat and tidy villa in a convenient location

1/107 Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $280,000 ...

This low maintenance brick and tile villa is perfectly positioned within Coffs Harbour and offers a peaceful setting as it is placed at the end of a cul-de-sac...

SPACIOUS LIVING CLOSE TO THE BEACH

2 Campbell Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 1 $416,000

This spacious two storey home is situated on a level 690m2 block in a quiet family friendly street, just a short walk to the beach. Elevated to capture cooling sea...

Terrific Townhouse in a Fabulous Location

5/22 Brunswick Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $419,000

Walk in and feel right at home in this contemporary townhouse positioned moments from glorious patrolled beaches, major shopping centre and fabulous...

Affordable Beachside Residence

1/5 Beachfront Close, Sapphire Beach 2450

4 2 2 Price on...

This is a rare opportunity to buy into a multi million dollar exclusive, private and secure beachfront enclave. Experience spacious light filled living in this 4...

Vendors Relocating

13 Ridgewood Drive, Raleigh 2454

House 3 2 4 Auction 12th...

This methodically designed 3 bedroom residence is the epitome of Raleigh living, where the country lifestyle is found approximately 20 minutes from Coffs Harbour...

DECEASED ESTATE

16 Moore Place, Urunga 2455

House 4 2 2 Auction 26th...

If you have been searching for a property with unlimited potential then this 4 bedroom home is an ideal restoration project. Why pay for someone else's renovation...

Rural Garden Retreat

697 Bellingen Road, Missabotti 2449

House 3 1 2 $569,000

Ideal artists retreat or executive home. This impressive modern north facing property is a true "Garden of Eden". The spectacular, low maintenance garden is a...

A coastal lifestyle for fussy buyers!

19 Honeyeater Way, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000 ...

Only this location can offer beaches, fishing and botanical gardens all within an easy strollâ¦in fact it's no wonder this address is so sought after for the...

A rare offering in what has always been a tightly held enclave!

13 Melittas Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 Auction

Imagine, being just a short stroll to town, or being able to throw a fishing line in at Coffs Creek from across the road...this sought after location offers all of...

Your paradise, peace and tranquility in the countryside...

337 Central Bucca Road, Bucca 2450

House 3 1 2 $549,000 ...

This country style 3 bedroom home oozes charm and character. With such features as timber flooring, open plan kitchen/dining area leading through to spacious...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!