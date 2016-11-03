Instinct earns Siera state spot

READY: Siera Poynter is ready to compete in the NSW state titles.

BORN deaf, Coffs Coast athlete Siera Poynter has not let her disability slow her down.

A blistering run in the 100m sprint in the regional titles in Sydney last month earned the 11-year-old a spot in the state team.

Siera firmly believes she ran it in 11 seconds although her father, Adam, said she did it in a more realistic time of 17 seconds.

Regardless of the time, Siera finished her pet event well in front of her nearest competitors on October 20.

"She smashed it. It was a proud dad moment,” Adam said.

Before the race started, Siera had to remove her cochlear implant.

She said someone was supposed to tap her on the back to notify her the starting gun had gone off.

But that tap never came.

Instead she relied on her attuned sight and got off to a strong start to burst into the lead, which she held for the entirety of the race.

"I just started when I looked at the gun (and saw the flash),” Siera said.

Siera also competed in shot put and long jump, but she only qualified for the state titles in the 100m sprint which she said was her favourite event.

She will compete in the state titles at Sydney's Olympic Park Athletics Centre.