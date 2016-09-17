Inside Wundarra: Agency refutes claims of neglect

ON THE RECORD: Wundarra board member Dr Rod Kippax, managing director Ernest Lovelock and program and partnerships administrations manager Garth Freudenstien want to clear the air.

IT'S been a turbulent year for Coffs Harbour-based juvenile residential care agency Wundarra Services.

Claims of its young residents running wild without supervision, allegations of rapes committed by and against residents, and the revelation residents had been involved in 503 criminal incidents last year - a figure Wundarra refutes - have culminated in the service being stripped of its State Government funding.

Now, for the first time, Wundarra's management is lifting the lid on the operation and answering the accusations.

Wundarra has, until now, largely maintained its silence regarding the alleged crimes committed by and against its young residents.

"We've been put under so much scrutiny by the NSW Government, the Department of Family and Community Services (FACS) and the NSW Office of the Children's Guardian (OCG), who have all admitted the level of scrutiny was unprecedented," said Wundarra's program and partnerships administrations manager, Garth Freudenstein.

"We've continued to be blasted in the press and in parliament with information that is largely untrue.

"With us being given notice to say we're being transitioned into closure, the time has come for us to be more active in putting the reality out there."

Rape allegations

The most serious allegations levelled at Wundarra involve two incidents of alleged rape connected to the service.

A support worker employed at Wundarra was charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl in his care in November last year.

The Coffs Harbour man, 42, was charged with four criminal offences including aggravated sexual assault of a victim under his authority and indecent assault, and is now behind bars.

"The alleged offender was stood down immediately, at which point it became a police matter," Mr Freudenstein said.

"Community services were involved immediately and counselling was offered to the young person involved."

Mr Freudenstein said the man had passed a Working with Children Check at the time of his employment, but had slipped through what has now been identified as a "loophole" in the system.

"Prior to that incident, Wundarra had met every standard around employment, including reference checks and the Working with Children Check.

"It wasn't until January this year the National Criminal History Check became a requirement."

Wundarra board member and consultant, Dr Rod Kippax, said Wundarra had what was, at the time of the incident, considered the "accepted standard" in screening.

"Wundarra believed the Working with Children Check meant we could be really confident this worker was going to be safe to work with children," he said.

"It turns out that's not the case.

"It wasn't just Wundarra that was caught in that loophole, but FACS and the OCG too.

"Because Wundarra was completing Working with Children Checks and checking referees, they could not be accused of being irresponsible in the way they were screening or recruiting people."

Wundarra managing director, Ernest Lovelock, said working with children would always attract predators.

"It's a sad fact of life," Mr Lovelock said.

"Every service in out of home care would have employed a few predators, there's yet to be an interview process that weeds them all out.

"That person ticked all the boxes and came with glowing references."

Mr Kippax said the agency had since changed its reporting culture and introduced two new roles to make employees feel more comfortable reporting "anything at all suspicious".

In the second accusation of rape, a seven-year-old girl not related to the service was allegedly raped by a 14-year-old boy residing with Wundarra, earlier this year.

Following the two incidents, the Minister for Family and Community Services, Brad Hazzard, initiated an investigation into the service.

Wundarra retained its accreditation, but had to comply with conditions including not providing residential care to children with a history of sexual offending, and conducting and verifying the National Criminal History and Working with Children Checks for employees.

Kids unsupervised

Claims residents are left unsupervised after their carers go to bed are categorically untrue, according to Wundarra management.

"It's a 24-hour shift for our carers," Mr Freudenstein said.

"Bed checks are conducted, however it's not a prison with bars on the windows.

"If a young person does sneak out between bed checks, there are systems in place for the carer, including calling our helpline number and the police."

Mr Freudenstein said the young people in Wundarra's care were often from extremely abusive homes and committing crimes before entering the service.

"Our job is to get them into the community, ensure they're fed, educated and cared for."

Big profits

"As someone who's worked with Wundarra for eight years, the accusation management is collecting big profits and not funnelling money back into care makes me angry," Mr Freudenstein said.

"I can see what our wages are against the total we receive each year.

"Our kids want for nothing - we cater their entire time in care around their interests, no matter the cost, whether that be surfing, football, archery, making music, you name it.

"Anything these kids want and will improve their time in care, we will pay for it."

He said wages, taxes, vehicles, houses and insurance were just some of the expenses that ate into the service's $2.3 million yearly funding.

Bikies on payroll

Wundarra's management rejected accusations members of the Lone Wolf Outlaw Motorcycle Gang were employed at the service and recruiting its young residents.

"We've never employed a bikie, but I do ride a motorbike," Mr Lovelock said.

"We heard this rumour and spoke to the local police youth liaison officer, and we did have a member here who was part of a cruising club, which is a big difference from an outlaw motorcycle gang.

"There's never been any member of any bikie club employed at Wundarra."

Funding stripped

FACS and Mr Hazzard made the decision to transition Wundarra into closure early this month - a decision, management said, they learnt about in the press.

"We're fighting it," Mr Lovelock said.

Mr Freudenstein said Wundarra had been operating for 17 years and recent incidents "were the first of their kind in all that time".

A letter from FACS addressed to Mr Lovelock stated the service would be transitioned into closure with its funding deed terminated in accordance with clause 19.2a, which falls under "termination for convenience".

A spokeswoman for Mr Hazzard said cumulative events had caused concern for the department.

"The department is taking appropriate steps to transition the children to an alternative care placement," the spokeswoman said.

Mr Freudenstein says the service is in limbo.

"We don't know what's going on," he said.

"The letter asks us to consent to the variations proposed and we don't know what happens if we don't.

"We feel there's been a lack of communication.

"In the terms of reference, there's no suggestion of what 'convenience' might mean."

A FACS spokesman said the needs and safety of children were its first priority.

"The department has issued a request to Wundarra to vary the termination date in its funding contract to assist with the process of transitioning the children to other placements," the spokesman said.

"The transition planning involves considering the education, social and health needs of each child currently in residence at Wundarra.

"It also addresses the location of their family, social and cultural supports.

"For any Aboriginal children currently in residence at Wundarra, kin placements on Country, where appropriate, are also part of the consideration FACS is undertaking."

Dr Kippax said Wundarra recognised there were areas where it could have improved its practice.

"No family is perfect and neither are we," he said.

"But to say that we are without heart, exploitative, negligent is simply not true.

"We've worked really hard with FACS since December to improve and we've met all their milestones.

"No young person has been consulted in this decision."