Industrious afternoon ahead for Bart

20th Dec 2016 5:00 AM
Coffs Harbour trainer has plenty of winning chances for this afternoon's TAB race meeting on his home track.
LOCAL trainer Brett Bellamy will be a busy man at Coffs Harbour this afternoon with at least eight runners on the program, including a possible four starters in one race.

Bellamy's team is headed by last-start winner Boncosta in the Stuart Craig Class 1 Hcp (1315m) and in-form mare Tiaconi, winner of two of her last three starts, in the Michael Flick Benchmark 65 Hcp (1215m).

He also has Up There Kawana in the Maiden Plate (1615m), Ready Zaim Fire in the Class 2 Plate (1012m), Able Chap in the Class 3 Hcp (1415m), along with Carry The Love, Supreme Girl, Hurl's Girl and possibly second emergency Found My Hula in the Maiden Hcp (1012m).

"Of those runners in the Maiden I'd have to lean to Supreme Girl over Hurl's Girl, who's making her debut but there's not much between them," Bellamy said.

"Supreme Girl ran a nice second on debut at Taree last month and has drawn well (barrier five) but Hurl's Girl drew the outside barrier."

Bellamy, known to many in the racing industry as 'Bart', is looking for another strong performance from four-year-old Boncosta, who resumed from a 12-month layoff to win at Taree last start.

Boncosta, a son of Bon Hoffa, was having his first run for Bellamy when he won at $10 in a Taree Maiden (1308m) on 6 December.

Boncosta was previously trained by Darren Hyde at Dubbo and had finished unplaced at his only other run back on 14 December last year.

"There hasn't been anything wrong with him, he's just been a gangly, slow-maturing horse who's needed time to develop," Bellamy said.

"I thought the 1300m at Taree would be ideal for him first-up and they bet a nice price too, so it's good when things turn out the way you expected."

Bellamy isn't concerned about the 'second-up factor' with Boncosta after coming back from a long break.

"He had a good foundation going into his first-up run and he's obviously benefitted from that run," he said.

"His work since has been good and the big thing in his favour on Tuesday is that he only has to walk across the road to the track."

Bellamy has had to find a new rider for Tiaconi in the Benchmark 65 as apprentice Jaei Park has ended his stint in Australia and returned home to South Korea at the weekend.

Park had partnered Tiaconi at her previous six starts, for two wins, a second and two thirds. They combined to win at Port Macquarie over 1008m on November 22 and at Taree over 1005m on November 29 before a close second off an awkward draw behind Serious Star over 1000m on Coffs Harbour Gold Cup day.

Bellamy has booked senior rider Wanderson D'Avila for Tiaconi who has again drawn out in barrier 11 on Tuesday.

The Brazilian-born D'Avila has recently moved to Coffs Harbour after a period in North Queensland. He recently combined with Bellamy to win the $35,000 Ken Howard Cup at Coffs Harbour.

"Jaei had built up a pretty good association with Tiaconi and rode her well," the trainer said.

"She's been racing well but the 1200m is the main concern with her on Tuesday. I'd prefer her over a shorter trip but there just wasn't a suitable race for her."

Tiaconi has been placed once in three previous attempts at 1200m.

Today's eight-race Coffs Harbour meeting also features another heat of the Racing NSW Rising Star Series for apprentice jockeys.

There are 25 heats to be run this season and this afternoon's Schweppes Benchmark 53 Hcp (1615m) is the 10th of the series.

The final heat will be run at Hawkesbury on May 30.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  brett bellamy coffs harbour coffs harbour racing club horse racing



