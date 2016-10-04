25°
News

Indigenous trail a historic first for state forests

4th Oct 2016 3:03 PM
MEANINGFUL WALK: Uncle Trevor, Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser , Aunty Wendy and Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker officially opened the Gumgali Track at Korora Lookout today.
MEANINGFUL WALK: Uncle Trevor, Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser , Aunty Wendy and Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker officially opened the Gumgali Track at Korora Lookout today. Rob Cleary Seen Australia

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

HISTORY was made at Korora Lookout yesterday with the official opening of an indigenous, interpretive walking track.

In a first for state forests in NSW, Forestry Corporation's Coffs Harbour-based strategic projects and programs leader Justin Black said the 400-metre walk, re-named the Gumgali Track, was transformed in collaboration with with Gumbaynggirr Elders and local artists.

"Long before it became a tourist attraction, the natural escarpment perched above Coffs Harbour and its remarkable views out to sea were an essential part of Gumbaynggirr culture and we're proud to be able to showcase Aboriginal cultural heritage and importantly Gumbaynggirr language through the Gumgali Track,” Mr Black said.

"This is the first time we've developed anything like this in any NSW State forest and we're excited to be able to share it with both the local community and visitors to our region.”

Local artists, Ash Johnson and Yowa painted a series of dreamtime murals to visually tell the story of the Gumgali.
Local artists, Ash Johnson and Yowa painted a series of dreamtime murals to visually tell the story of the Gumgali. Contributed

Gumbaynggirr Elder Uncle Mark Flanders, Gumbaynggirr Elder, said the Gumgali Track would benefit the Coffs Coast .

"The Korora project is important as it's an opportunity to open up the potential for our youth, engaging them in culture while bringing the whole community together,”Uncle Flanders said.

Forestry Corporation's general manager hardwood forests division Dean Anderson said the Gumgali Track has strengthened close partnerships between Forestry Corporation and Aboriginal communities.

"As today's forest managers, we work closely with local Aboriginal land councils and traditional owner groups to identify and protect the rich history of Aboriginal cultural heritage in State forests and facilitate access to forests and forest resources for cultural activities,” Mr Anderson said.

Earlier this year, Conservation Volunteers Australia members Shane Hoskin, Liz Rickley, Artem Suraga, Amanda Levendusky and Ksenia Bakulina helped out with the re-construction of the trail.
Earlier this year, Conservation Volunteers Australia members Shane Hoskin, Liz Rickley, Artem Suraga, Amanda Levendusky and Ksenia Bakulina helped out with the re-construction of the trail. Trevor Veale

The walk was developed over several months and features three timber sculptures, a 30-metre mural as well as soundbar that allows people to listen to Gumgali's story in Gumbaynggirr language and English.

The Dreamtime story of Gumgali, the black goanna, was also painted on the walls of the Telstra and Optus buildings at the site by local artists Ash Johnson and Yowa.

International students also pitched in to help rebuild parts of the Korora Lookout in July.

The interpretive trail construction also coincides with Forestry NSW's 100 year celebrations.

Local artists, Ash Johnson and Yowa painted a series of dreamtime murals to visually tell the story of the Gumgali.
Local artists, Ash Johnson and Yowa painted a series of dreamtime murals to visually tell the story of the Gumgali. Contributed
Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  forestry nsw, forest walk, gumgali, korora lookout, trail

WARNING: Landholders who ignore rules will be made to pay

WARNING: Landholders who ignore rules will be made to pay

SEVERAL bushfires over the weekend caused by burn offs from landowners who had not notified Rural Fire Service to obtain permits.

Temperature forecast to reach highest since April

MERCURY RISING: It is forecast to reach 30 degrees on Saturday in Coffs Harbour.

Weather tipped to reach 30 degrees at the weekend

Entries open for bcu Coffs Tri

GET READY: Record numbers are expected to enter the 2017 bcu Coffs Tri to be held in Coffs Harbour on the weekend of March 4 and 5.

Entries for bcu Coffs Tri are open with early bird prices available

Man charged over alleged glassing at Coffs Harbour venue

Police generic

A man has been charged over an alleged glassing in Coffs Harbour

Local Partners

BUSHFIRE UPDATE: Camping grounds remain closed

CAMPING grounds remain closed as fire crews look to consolidate and deepen containment lines

Daughter's dying wish leads to another Transplant Games

Michelle Manning hangs on to the medal her daughter Nyree won in rowing at a previous transplant games. Michelle and her son are going back to the games representing a donor family after donating Nyree's organs after her death.

MICHELLE Manning still holds Nyree's silver medal with pride

Buskers are back and set to entertain

The Blackstreet Boys performing at the Club Coffs Buskers Village. 27 September 2014 Photo Gemima Harvey/ Coffs Coast Advocate

Catch the action of the Coffs Harbour International Buskers Festival

Latest deals and offers

Madonna is suing building owners

Madonna is suing building owners

MADONNA has filed a court case against the Central Park West co-op for not allowing her family into her apartment.

Chris Brown unlikely to be charged

Chris Brown is unlikely to be charged with assault

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher certainly has tickets on the new Oasis film

The Block keeps Seven's X Factor at bay

The Block's Ben and Andy.

THE TV ratings races heats up as new shows debut after footy finals.

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

Kylie eliminated after long fight on Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor contestant Kylie Evans pictured with Matt Tarrant.

FIREFIGHTING mum couldn't topple show's core alliance.

Ultimate lifestyle at The Jetty...

3/58 Mildura Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $995,000

With north facing 180 degree ocean, estuary and hinterland views, this property has all you need. Within walking distance to restaurants, shops and beaches, what...

This will be...here today...gone tomorrow!

73 Loaders Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $399,000

With no strata, this is a smart alternative to a villa...ideal for someone wanting the security of a fantastic neighbourhood and easy maintenance without the...

Beachfront Living at Sandy Beach!

20 Sandys Beach Drive, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $585,000 ...

Will you be the lucky one to seize this opportunity to secure this beachside residence, being offered for the first time outside the family in 42 years? Located on...

The Entertainer

18 Bakker Dr, Bonville 2450

House 6 3 3 $950,000

Nestled in a quiet and elite location this generous residence with light filled interiors combine to create a first class home. Designed to embrace easy care...

City Centre Home...

45 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $345,000

This 3 bedroom home features a good sized living area plus casual dining in the kitchen, 9' ceilings and decorative cornices, covered patio area at the rear, a...

SOUTH URUNGA DEVELOPMENT

8138 - 8140 Pacific Highway, Urunga 2455

Residential Land Expressions of interest are sought for the purchase of Lot 1 [DP ... Expressions of...

Expressions of interest are sought for the purchase of Lot 1 [DP 792596] with an area of 8464.6 square metres and Lot 2 [DP 792596] with an area of 85.64 Hectares...

Brand New &quot;Sawtell Ridge Estate&quot;

97 Mimiwali Dr, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Are you looking for that brand new family home close to Sawtell? Than look no further. Situated in the "Sawtell Ridge Estate" is this four bedroom + study home...

&quot;Exudes Character &amp; Charm&quot;

95 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 $429,000

Be amazed by the potential of this stunning home the moment you walk through the doors. This huge 5 bedroom home exudes character and charm and is set on a 697 sq...

Too Good To Pass Up...

14 Bailey Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $435,000

3 bedroom home on a 720m2 corner block with a covered front verandah and wrap-around, north-facing patio overlooking the back yard and pleasant bush views.

A perfect place to start...

7 Maple Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Perfect starter home or even investment property. Conveniently located close to all amenities and perfectly positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac. Features of the home...

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Spring property hard to find

SHORT ON SELLERS: Spring is yet to see the usual influx of vendors keen to sell.

Spring selling season off to a slow start

Coffs region is hot property

The region’s housing market is looking up, with projects on the radar in Tannum Sands and Boyne Island.

Units and houses are both pulling strong returns for Coffs

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'