Friend's Facebook plea to rescue Aussie in Thailand

IN A viral video on social media Sandy Beach school teacher, Donna Saalfeld, is making a desperate plea from Thailand on behalf of her friend.

In the video shared with media Donna says her friend, Dawn, is in critical condition in a Thai hospital after a moped accident involving a truck.

According to Donna, her friend Dawn has received flight clearance to return to Australia but the problem is the medical bill which has to be paid before she can leave. This bill is $52,000 and climbing.

With a tear-stained face Donna walks through the hospital ward and explains her friend Dawn had no insurance or licence to ride the bike and so far their calls for help to the Australian government have resulted in no practical assistance.

Donna travelled to Thailand to be by her friend's bedside and is making this heartfelt plea on social media after exhausting all options for help from family and friends. She is asking the public to come to Dawn's aid.

Donna said as well as the medical bill it is expected the repatriation costs will be around $30,000.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up called Dawn's Medical Expenses.

On this page it explains Dawn and her son Josh were on a trip overseas to visit family and stopped for a short break in Thailand before planning to return to home. It was there, in Koh Lanta, they were involved in a traffic accident. Dawn was riding the moped and her son was the passenger when it had a head-on collision with a truck. Her son escaped with minor injuries put Dawn sustained multiple injuries including a fractured skull and brain contusions.

In just one day $11.357 has been raised on the Go Fund Me page. If you can donate, visit www.gofundme.com/dawns-medical-expenses