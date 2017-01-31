Impressive tribute to the Year of the Rooster

PLENTY TO CROW ABOUT: Street Artist Ashley Johnston with the Year of the Rooster mural on the side of the Midway store.

OWNERS of the Midway Store sure have a right to be cocky with their new mural.

It's the year of the rooster, and the Asian grocery store on Harbour Dr is celebrating the Chinese New Year with the unveiling of the mural painted with the help of local artist and Open Studio owner Ashley Johnston.

After more than 12 combined hours of work over the weekend, Mr Johnston has wrapped up the New Year artwork for a seventh year in a row.

"We started with the tiger, and now this year it's the fire rooster with metal elements," he said.

"It's one of the jobs I get to do annually and we always get great community feedback."

Chinese New Year celebrations took place on Saturday.