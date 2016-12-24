Ill passenger airlifted from cruise ship

An ill passenger was winched from a cruise ship off the coast of Coffs Harbour on Friday and flown to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

THE Rescue Helicopter was tasked by Ambulance NSW on Saturday morning to the Dawn Princess Cruise Ship with reports of a 73-year-old female suffering a medical condition.

The Dawn Princess was located just after 9.20 am on Friday approximately 27 nautical miles of the coast of Coffs Harbour.

The Rescue Helicopter winched in its NSW Ambulance paramedic and doctor onto the ship.

The patient was treated by medical personnel on board before being handed over the aeromedical team.

The Rescue Helicopter returned to Coffs Harbour Airport and refuelled while the medical team prepared the patient for a winch extraction.

Upon arrival back at the ship the patient and aeromedical team were winched back on board the aircraft and flown to Coffs Harbour Hospital in a critical but stable condition.