23°
News

Ice hockey tournament comes to the Big Banana

30th Sep 2016 6:00 AM
Ice hockey returns to the Big Banana this weekend.
Ice hockey returns to the Big Banana this weekend. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FAST, fit and fun ice hockey returns to the Big Banana this weekend.

Coffs Harbour Big Banana Three-on-Three Skirmish, now in its sixth year, started as a two club match-up between the Newcastle North Stars and the Southern Stars from Brisbane, with Coffs Harbour as the halfway meeting point for the three-on-three ice hockey weekend.

The tournament has grown each year to now include nine clubs represented by 26 teams from NSW, QLD and ACT.

Players ranging in age from five to 16-years in five different age divisions will play from tonight until Monday afternoon, with around 80 games total.

Some 175 players and their families will descend on the Big Banana.

Finals will take place on Monday morning until 1pm and will provide exciting and entertaining hockey.

Last year's grand final for the Bantams (14-15) age group may have seen more people crowd into the Coffs Harbour ice rink than ever before.

The nine clubs represented this year are the Southern Stars (Brisbane), Newcastle North Stars, Canberra Phoenix, Norwest Emperors (Sydney), Blacktown Flyers, Liverpool Saints, Gold Coast Grizzlys, Brisbane Buccaneers and Canterbury Eagles.

Three-on-three ice hockey is a fast, fun and continuous brand of ice hockey played with small teams of six, plus a goalie, with the players alternating on the ice, three at a time.

All games are open to the public and entry is free - cool off and see the world's fastest game.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  big banana, ice hockey

Childcare centre forced to close

Childcare centre forced to close

A LONGSTANDING Woolgoolga childcare centre has been forced to close indefinitely after a serious vandalism attack, leaving about 78 families without childcare.

It's astounding, time is fleeting

GRAB your friends and head down to the Coffs Harbour Racecourse

Northern Beaches sport stars soar to new heights

OUTSTANDING: Swimming's next big talents, Madeleine McTernan and Tara Everson (centre) were presented sporting awards by Kevin Hogan (second from right).

Local swimmers recognised by Federal MP for Page

Police pay respect to fallen personnel

SOMBRE YET PROUD: Acting Superintendent Peter McKenna said National Police Remembrance Day in Coffs Harbour on Thursday, September 29, was a sombre yet proud moment.

Two more police servicemen added to Wall of Remembrance

Local Partners

Daughter's dying wish leads to another Transplant Games

"YOU can't take your organs with you, but you can give someone a second chance at life.”

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Buskers are back and set to entertain

The Blackstreet Boys performing at the Club Coffs Buskers Village. 27 September 2014 Photo Gemima Harvey/ Coffs Coast Advocate

Catch the action of the Coffs Harbour International Buskers Festival

Latest deals and offers

Tommy goes home in emotional Bachelorette episode

Tommy goes home in emotional Bachelorette episode

BRISBANE bachelor hopes reality dating show will give him more confidence.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E4 - Golden date card fun

Georgia Love and Courtney compete in a billy kart race in a group date planned by Courtney in a scene from The Bachelorette.

The golden date card comes out.

Carlos Santana added to Bluesfest 2017 line up

Carlos Santana at Bluesfest 2013.

Calling all local black magic women

The Dixie Chicks to headline 2017 CMC Rocks festival

US country music group The Dixie Chicks.

ORGANISERS move festival dates to lock in US country music stars.

What's on the big screen this week

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

DENZEL Washington returns in a shoot-em-up Western.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E3 - Which picnic date is better?

The Bachelorette Georgia Love, centre, with her top 11 bachelors.

Lee and Matt get some one-on-one time with Georgia.

Homer Simpson thanks Australia during Opera House visit

Homer Simpson visits the Sydney Opera House.

ANIMATION favourite gets attacked by seagulls in viral video.

Best of both worlds, serenity and close to amenities...

4 Topaz Drive, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $495,000 ...

Looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, whilst still enjoying local beaches, cafes and restaurants? This 3 bedroom country style home with bull nose...

Sophistication and style in Sapphire...

20 Warrawee Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $819,000 ...

This stunning designer 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is within walking distance to beaches and cafes. The free-flowing and functional floorplan caters perfectly for a...

Budget Priced Beachside Home

8 Fiddaman Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 1 $389,000

Here is a great opportunity to get into the best beach side suburb on the coast.This home includes two living areas with a central kitchen.The bedrooms are all a...

1,378 m2 block with ocean Views To Arrawarra Headland

6 MacDougall Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 2 1 NEW PRICE...

This massive coastal block that can't be built is out standing. The quaint two bedroom weather board home sits on a massive 1,378m2 block with ocean views even...

Gorgeous Country Cottage on almost an acre!

25 Tallawudjah Creek Road, Glenreagh 2450

House 3 1 $299,000 ...

Seeking the idyllic country lifestyle, want peace and tranquillity yet still be within walking distance to shops, pool, Skate Park, local pub etc...then we have...

This will be...here today...gone tomorrow!

73 Loaders Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $399,000

With no strata, this is a smart alternative to a villa...ideal for someone wanting the security of a fantastic neighbourhood and easy maintenance without the...

A generous country home on 40 parklike acres...

25 Avondale Road, Bucca 2450

House 4 2 2 $1,000,000 ...

Looking for a slice of heaven, your own private retreat just 10 minutes to the rolling surf and sundrenched sandy beaches of Coffs Harbour's amazing coastline with...

Rural lifestyle - 108 acres...

354 East Bank Road, Coramba 2450

House 6 2 2 Auction

Immaculately kept lush green paddocks roll before you neatly divided with hardwood posts and horse friendly electric fencing. The 108 acres is approximately 40%...

For the discerning buyer, this is absolute prime real estate...

2/17 Charlesworth Bay Rd, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,300,000 ...

There are so many reasons why this very special exclusive address is heralded as the absolute "jewel in the crown" by the privileged residents who choose to make...

Northerly Aspect gentle slope

Lot 180 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is a gentle slope. Its attributes are northerly ... $260,000

This blocks building envelope is a gentle slope. Its attributes are northerly aspect. It has a 23.4 mtr front & 13 mtr back. It also has a 37.55mtr colour bond...

Spring property hard to find

SHORT ON SELLERS: Spring is yet to see the usual influx of vendors keen to sell.

Spring selling season off to a slow start

Coffs region is hot property

The region’s housing market is looking up, with projects on the radar in Tannum Sands and Boyne Island.

Units and houses are both pulling strong returns for Coffs

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction