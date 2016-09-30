Ice hockey tournament comes to the Big Banana

Ice hockey returns to the Big Banana this weekend.

FAST, fit and fun ice hockey returns to the Big Banana this weekend.

Coffs Harbour Big Banana Three-on-Three Skirmish, now in its sixth year, started as a two club match-up between the Newcastle North Stars and the Southern Stars from Brisbane, with Coffs Harbour as the halfway meeting point for the three-on-three ice hockey weekend.

The tournament has grown each year to now include nine clubs represented by 26 teams from NSW, QLD and ACT.

Players ranging in age from five to 16-years in five different age divisions will play from tonight until Monday afternoon, with around 80 games total.

Some 175 players and their families will descend on the Big Banana.

Finals will take place on Monday morning until 1pm and will provide exciting and entertaining hockey.

Last year's grand final for the Bantams (14-15) age group may have seen more people crowd into the Coffs Harbour ice rink than ever before.

The nine clubs represented this year are the Southern Stars (Brisbane), Newcastle North Stars, Canberra Phoenix, Norwest Emperors (Sydney), Blacktown Flyers, Liverpool Saints, Gold Coast Grizzlys, Brisbane Buccaneers and Canterbury Eagles.

Three-on-three ice hockey is a fast, fun and continuous brand of ice hockey played with small teams of six, plus a goalie, with the players alternating on the ice, three at a time.

All games are open to the public and entry is free - cool off and see the world's fastest game.