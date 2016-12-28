I Am Summer captures the sights of the Coffs Coast

THEY say if you choose to live where you'd like to holiday you're living life to the fullest.

With the 'staycation' the theme of Christmas 2016 and more Aussies holidaying domestically, we certainly are seeing the best of summer here on the Coffs Coast.

Picture perfect weather is certainly shining through in the entries to The Advocate's I Am Summer reader photography competition.

Here are a selection of the best images received so far.

We're desperate to give a feature-packed Nikon Key Mission 170 camera, worth $579, to one lucky reader.

Simply take a photograph that best expresses what summer means to you, send it to us and you're in with a chance to win.

Could it be any easier?

Get your camera, or your phone, out and get snapping.

