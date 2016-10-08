Hundreds rally to raise awareness and celebrate diversity

Gold medallist wheelchair rugby Paralympian Rylee Batt was happy to see the event had grown at We Care Day in Coffs Harbour on Saturday, October 8.

WE CARE Day melted away preconceptions and got people of all abilities mingling in a celebration of inclusion and diversity.

Now in its fourth year, We Care Day project manager Paula Dowd said it had been the biggest festival yet.

"It's really the only all inclusive event on the North Coast,” she said.

The festival roped in stalls from different support groups, food vendors from a whole host of cultures cultures, sporting heroes and plenty of performances on the main stage.

"This year's program in the most diverse,” Ms Dowd said.

Ms Dowd said purpose of We Care Day was to integrate people regardless of their physical or mental abilities.

"There's lots of people of all abilities. At the end of the day, everybody has an ability,” she said.

"We're not raising funds, we're raising awareness.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Gold medallist wheelchair rugby Paralympian Rylee Batt noticed the festival had also grown considerably since it was launched in 2012.

"I was in the first one and it's just so different, it's grown so much,” he said.

He said it was great the event could draw in such a diversity of people from all backgrounds.