29°
News

Hundreds rally to raise awareness and celebrate diversity

Keagan Elder
| 8th Oct 2016 3:16 PM
Gold medallist wheelchair rugby Paralympian Rylee Batt was happy to see the event had grown at We Care Day in Coffs Harbour on Saturday, October 8.
Gold medallist wheelchair rugby Paralympian Rylee Batt was happy to see the event had grown at We Care Day in Coffs Harbour on Saturday, October 8. Keagan Elder

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WE CARE Day melted away preconceptions and got people of all abilities mingling in a celebration of inclusion and diversity.

Now in its fourth year, We Care Day project manager Paula Dowd said it had been the biggest festival yet.

"It's really the only all inclusive event on the North Coast,” she said.

The festival roped in stalls from different support groups, food vendors from a whole host of cultures cultures, sporting heroes and plenty of performances on the main stage.

"This year's program in the most diverse,” Ms Dowd said.

Ms Dowd said purpose of We Care Day was to integrate people regardless of their physical or mental abilities.

"There's lots of people of all abilities. At the end of the day, everybody has an ability,” she said.

"We're not raising funds, we're raising awareness.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Gold medallist wheelchair rugby Paralympian Rylee Batt noticed the festival had also grown considerably since it was launched in 2012.

"I was in the first one and it's just so different, it's grown so much,” he said.

He said it was great the event could draw in such a diversity of people from all backgrounds.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Hundreds rally to raise awareness and celebrate diversity

Hundreds rally to raise awareness and celebrate diversity

WE CARE Day melted away preconceptions and got people of all abilities mingling in a celebration of inclusion and diversity.

Has a HSC student overrun your study?

HITTING THE BOOKS: Ellie Hewitt is studying hard in the lead-up to the first HSC exam on Thursday.

Textbooks and notes have taken over this family study

Fire leaves local family without a home

STAYING UPBEAT: Rick and Jackie Chambers, and four of their kids - Lloyd, Brannon, Tumma and Kea - are currently living between two houses after their Emerald Beach home was damaged by fire three weeks ago.

CHAMBERS family struggles to find rental after losing home to fire

Public service announcement: Dead will rise in Coffs

FRIGHTFUL SIGHT: Sam Stanford, Billy Mills, Sam Brown, Mitchel Luxford, Samatha Heapy, Dave Horsley and Gabbi Mitchell stut their zombie stuff.

HUNDREDS of zombies will hit the pavement next Saturday

Local Partners

Living proof of need for life-saving donors

MACLEAN mother and daughter's account about her family's battle with kidney disease and how vital organ donation is for them.

Bridge could be closed for four months

The Briner Bridge is likely to be closed for up to four months for restoration work.

Drop-in sessions to gauge public opinion

Neil Young brings The Monsanto Years to Bluesfest

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Canadian will perform with Lukas Nelson's Promise of the Real

Latest deals and offers

'If you're reading this, it means I have died on Mt Everest'

'If you're reading this, it means I have died on Mt Everest'

Alyssa Azar was determined to conquer the highest peak in the world but also wanted the last say in case she did not make it back down Mt Everest alive.

Brock mini-series will get hearts racing

Matthew Le Nevez plays Peter Brock in the mini-series Brock. Supplied by Channel 10.

MATT Le Nevez portrays Australian great Peter Brock in Ten's biopic

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

US country music group Little Big Town joins the Dixie Chicks as headliners of the 2017 CMC Rocks festival.

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts also on the bill.

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

&quot;Private Tranquil Setting&quot;

85 Korora Basin Rd, Korora 2450

House 3 2 4 $599,000

Are you looking for that private rural setting for the family yet close to Coffs CBD & beaches? Then this property is for you. Featuring 3 bedrooms with ensuite to...

Your tropical haven set in a private position!

40 Pearce Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 $599,000 ...

Meticulous and feature packed this tasteful property is sure to impress those searching for an "as new" home. Be seduced by an inner city address, a private...

Experience a true sense of serenity...

15 Colonial Court, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $899,000 ...

Fulfill your dreams of relaxed tropical living in timeless, luxurious style. Secluded in a quiet cul-de-sac this unique home on 1.7 park like acres ensures peace...

Perfect location to relax and enjoy...

34 James Small Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $589,000

This home is in the perfect location for a family. Only minutes walking distance to Korora's beautiful beaches, metres away from the school and minutes' drive...

Prime position...Lots of privacy...And a pool!

11 Jabiru Court, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 2 $529,000

Are you after a home in a great location with a wonderful sense of space? Slightly elevated, yet level and in a sought after neighbourhood the location will...

Seeking the idyllic country lifestyle, want peace and tranquillity yet still close to all the convenience of town...

19 Parkwood Close, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 6 $749,000

...then we have found the home for you! Set on approximately 3 acres, with State Forest as two of your boundaries, this appealing home will cater to all your needs...

Timeless secluded retreat - walk to beach...

84 Fiddaman Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 3 2 $969,000

This is beachside living on a grand scale. The expansive residence has been designed for an elegant, yet relaxed beachside lifestyle all just a few minutes walk...

PEACE, TRANQUILITY, LOCATION

102 Woolgoolga Creek Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 1 2 $629,000

This exceptional property of 2.28ha is the perfect place to raise a family, the kids could explore here from sunrise to sunset. Rarely do properties like this come...

Absolutely nothing to do...but enjoy!

20/5 Loaders Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $389,000

Start packing those boxes, this is the one you've been waiting for! Whether you're looking to downsize and simplify your life, or you're starting out and seeking...

A lazy, luxurious beachside life awaits!

26 Beach Haven Court, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $549,000 ...

Discover the pleasures of living right in the midst of the tightly held Sapphire Beach community when you make this property your own! Where else can you stroll to...

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Spring property hard to find

SHORT ON SELLERS: Spring is yet to see the usual influx of vendors keen to sell.

Spring selling season off to a slow start