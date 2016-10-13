Hughes' dad rejects official's statement as 'lying'

THE father of late cricketer Phillip Hughes rejected the statement of Cricket Australia's physio - muttering "lying" - as the team official told an inquiry he was unaware of any concerns about the nature of the play leading up to the death of the 25-year-old.

Alex Kountouris told the inquiry into Hughes' death he had not known that the family were worried the cricketer had been subjected to bowling tactics that were "inconsistent" with the spirit of cricket.

Hughes' father, Greg, could be heard saying "lying" and mouthing the word "bullshit" as the evidence was led.

Greg had his arm around his daughter Megan, the batsman's sister, and his mother Virginia during the proceedings.

Earlier this week, NSW bowler Sean Abbott, who bowled the fatal delivery which killed Hughes, described the incident in a statement released by the NSW Coroner's Court.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Abbott was spared from taking to the witness stand at the Hughes' inquest and instead wrote a statement.

In Abbott's statement, it was reported he did not recall anything unusual about the bowling on the day Hughes was felled.

Abbott claimed he stayed with Hughes until medical assistance arrived and then returned to the change rooms.

Once in the change room, Abbott reportedly felt confused and upset.

He stated it was a blur and feelings of being dazed and tired remained with him for the next few days.

Yesterday closing submission were heard in the inquest.

State Coroner Michael Barnes will hand down findings at a later date.