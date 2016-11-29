30°
Huge snake leaves its mark, scaring gardeners

Keagan Elder
| 29th Nov 2016 4:14 PM
BIG FIND: Alex Ryan and Karen Chapman stretch out the eight-foot long snake skin found at Woolgoolga on Tuesday, November 29.
BIG FIND: Alex Ryan and Karen Chapman stretch out the eight-foot long snake skin found at Woolgoolga on Tuesday, November 29.

SHERIDAN Ryan got a shock at work today after his son, Alex, picked up an eight-foot long snake skin at a Woolgoolga property he was mowing.

He said it was biggest he had seen in a "long, long while” and matched the giants he had seen across the border in Queensland.

Sheridan said there was no other trace of the snake beside from its shed skin.

"No I didn't (see it) thank god. I don't want to,” he said.

Sheridan said he kept the snake skin to scare his son.

"I put it outside my son's place, I want to scare the crap out of him,” he said.

Sheridan said the skin measured about eight-foot when stretched out and about six-inches thick.

He said he had no idea what type of snake it was.

"I couldn't see any real pattern,” he said.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  offbeat snakes snake season woolgoolga

