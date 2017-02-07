How to survive your first year as a Kindergarten parent

KINDERGARTEN STARTS: Keep your kindy kid and the rest of the family happy with these tips

IT'S been a few years since I was a first time kindy Mum, so I love seeing the photos of all this years gorgeous little ones on my Facebook feed making that exciting milestone.

It's a reminder of what a special time it was for my family, of how fast time flies once they start school and how clueless I was when I walked through those school gates with my first child.

Every child and every school is different, but here are a few tips to make the kindergarten transition

Take photos

So this might go without saying, but take photos and take a lot of them because they won't all be worthy of a photo frame.

There will be the inevitable blurred shots or people not looking at the camera; in the chaos of day one it can be hard to get everyone's focus and you can find yourself with a phone full of terrible photos.

Take photos of your child with their friends so they can look back on who they hung out with each changing year.

Be organised

Of course you'll be organised on the first day, but it's a marathon not a sprint.

Kids are probably already a little stressed out getting used to all the changes, so do all you can to eliminate any stress.

Pack lunches the night before if you struggle to fit it in in the morning.

Getting a car park before and after school can be chaos in those first few weeks of kindergarten, so arrive with plenty of time to spare to get drop off or collect your child.

When homework starts, set aside time when you have no other distractions so you can totally focus on your child.

Talk to your teacher, but don't overload them. Wavebreakmedia

Talk to your teacher

Kindergarten teachers are worth their weight in gold; they are a wealth of knowledge for new school parents, but remember, while you might have a lot of questions to ask, so does every other parent. It's easy for teachers to become a little overloaded.

It's worth seeking out your child's teacher and asking how they prefer to communicate; they may like to be emailed, or they may set aside time before or after school for parents.

Take it slow

Your child is going to be tired; very, very tired.

A lot has changed since we parents were at school - they're busy learning from day one and it wears them out.

It's important to keep things pretty low key at home and give your child plenty of opportunity to recharge their batteries. Try eating dinner earlier, don't rush into booking after school activities and try to keep a good bedtime routine going.

Talk about it

My first child could rattle off everything that happened during her kindergarten day almost to the minute, my second would simply say "I can't remember what happened today”.

While it's not important to know every aspect of your child's day, it's nice to get a bit of a handle on what they're doing and if they're having any issues. While "how was your day?” is enough to prompt some kids, others will need all the skills of a seasoned detective.

Try questions like "What was the best thing that happened today?”, "Who did you eat lunch with?”, "What games did you play?”; keep trying different angles until you find something that sparks a response.

Give lots of hugs

Hugs make everything better; give as many as you can fit into the day.

Some kids jump straight into school without a problem, others will cry every day for a year. Happy or sad, there's nothing better than giving and receiving a hug at the school gate (do it before they're old enough to be embarrassed).

Huge make everything better Wavebreakmedia

Be kind to yourself

You might have thought you'd have more time when your child starts school, but somehow you don't. Those six hours fly by and all the things you used to do together during the day simply get condensed into the afternoons and evenings.

You'll feel like you're not doing everything you're supposed to be doing, or at least not doing it well, but remember school's not just a big change for your child, it's a big change for the whole family.

Just as it's important to keep stress to a minimum for your child, it's imperative that you stay well too. Weather it's going for a walk or to the gym or catching up for a coffee with friends, a little "me” time will recharge your own batteries.