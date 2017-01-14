37°
Hottest day of year to hit Coffs

Keagan Elder
| 14th Jan 2017 6:30 AM
It is expected to reach 37.
TODAY is expected to be the hottest day of the year in Coffs Harbour.

While we are only 14 days into 2017, Mother Nature was quick to turn up the temperature.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Olenka Duma said it was expected to reach a maximum of 37 degrees today as a heatwave made its way across the east coast.

The current hottest day of 2017 was recorded on Wednesday when the mercury rose to 30.4 degrees.

The hottest day recorded in January in Coffs reached 43.3 degrees in 2002.

Ms Duma said conditions were also likely to be very steamy with high humidity levels expected at the weekend.

"It will be really quite uncomfortable,” she said.

"Humidity is sitting around 75%. That's not really expected to improve.”

Cooler weather is forecast to cross Coffs on Sunday as a cool southerly change moves through.

A high of 28 is forecast on Sunday with cooler temperatures expected to continue through the week.

Ms Duma said storms were also expected to hit today and tomorrow, with 10-15mm of rain on Saturday and 15-30mm on Sunday.

The RSPCA issued a warning to all pet owners to keep animals cool to prevent heat stress.

RSPCA NSW urged owners to ensure their pets had plenty of water and shade to escape heat.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  heatwave hot weather

