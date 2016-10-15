Hot oztag action scorching stadium turf

ENTERTAINING: Today is the second day of the Australian Junior Oztag Championships.

AFTER a busy first afternoon and night yesterday, matches in the Australian Junior Oztag Championships start again bright and early this morning.

All 22 fields at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park as well as Marshalls Estate were in use yesterday and the 3000 participants chasing national titles will fill the sporting precinct again today as they seek a spot in tomorrow's finals.

The players aged from 8 to 17 certainly put on a show yesterday and with the business end of the championships approaching, the intensity is sure to go up a notch again today.

The first matches today and tomorrow start at 8.30am.

An entertaining aside today will be during the lunch break with the mixed regions relay and the launch of Oztag 10s. There's also a special surprise that will be unveiled but organisers are keeping their cards close to their chest so far on what it is.

The first of tomorrow's finals starts at 11.25am and all of tomorrow's matches being played on the Stadium's No.1 ground are being live-streamed.