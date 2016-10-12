Hope is where the heart is

JORDAN McCarthy was walking home from a mate's place. It was the night before his 30th birthday.

Eight days later he woke up in hospital from a coma with 56 staples and a titanium plate in his skull.

The events of that night remain a mystery but one thing Jordan knows for sure, he is lucky to be alive.

"Just before I was put on the helicopter I was pronounced dead and the helicopter medical crew gave me a 20 to 30% chance of survival; they didn't think I'd be coming back,” Jordan said.

He has since met the helicopter crew from that flight and it was an emotional reunion.

"When I met the team I had tears in my eyes. They were blown away at how well I'm doing now.”

The initial outlook for Jordan had been grim.

MATESHIP: Council plant team leader Troy Rawson presents Jordan McCarthy with money raised by his council colleagues.

"I had a serious fracture to my skull, they called it concave, and a severed artery was causing blood to pool and put a lot of pressure on my brain.”

A neighbour was the first to raise the alarm after spotting Jordan unconscious in the street.

An ambulance ride to the emergency department at Coffs Harbour Health Campus was followed by a helicopter transfer to John Hunter Hospital for emergency surgery.

"I had some pretty dark days in John Hunter, but that was nothing compared to what my family was going through,” Jordan said.

His wife, Michelle, and young daughter Isla travelled to Newcastle to be at his bedside.

"Michelle told me that while I was in the coma my blood pressure would go up every time she brought Isla into the room. I think somehow my body knew she was there. When I came out of the coma she gave me a big hug. Best hug ever.

"The medical team at John Hunter said I was a fighter and that I came out of the coma pulling at my tubes and moving around. They nicknamed me 'miracle man' and said my recovery was helped by my survival instincts and my age and fitness level.”

Jordan is full of praise and gratitude for his "support crew who gave a massive team effort to get me back on my feet” which includes his wife and family, friends, medical teams, the ambulance officers and also doctors who are still helping him on the long road to recovery.

And it's not just family, friends and medical staff who have been giving support. In a true show of Aussie mateship, the team at the Coffs Harbour City Council depot have rallied for one of their own.

Jordan has been working at the council depot since he was 18 and can't wait to be back at work. Due to some ongoing eye problems sustained from his injuries, Jordan will have to wait a while to be behind the controls of his earthmover but he recently visited the Marcia St depot.

To assist with ongoing medical expenses, Jordan's colleagues, along with other council staff, held a raffle and a golf day raising $2400 which was presented to him on his visit.

"The money means a lot, I can't thank everyone enough for their ongoing support and the messages I've had,” he said.

Jordan donates to the Westpac Life Saver Helicopter Rescue Service through his salary and credits them for saving his life.

"Many of the guys at my depot salary-sacrifice as well, I can't stress enough how important this service is, without them I would've died. You never know when you or someone you love will need the rescue helicopter.”

Support the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter by donating, committing to salary sacrifice or shopping at a Westpac Helicopter Op Shop. Details at www.helirescue.com.au