'Hooping' for a better world to live in

HOOPED IN: Tiahna Goldbird, AKA Tiahna Goldbird, will lead the world with her World Hoop Day choreography.

A GLIMMER of Coffs Coast talent will be showcased around the world in a bid to make the world a happier place.

Woopi hula hoop performer Tiahna Goldbird, otherwise known as Teaki Hoops, was handed the responsibility of piecing together a choreography for other hoop enthusiasts to perform across the globe for World Hoop Day.

Tiahna hopes to tomorrow hoop in a crowd to perform the 2016 World Hoop Day Dance at the Harbourside Markets.

For a donation to the World Hoop Day fund you can become part of the movement which donates hula hoops to developing countries.

"It's such a great toy, it equalises everything,” Tiahna said.

"A child playing with a hula hoop in Australia is the same as a child in Cambodia playing with a hoop.”

She started performing with hula hoops about five years ago after wanting a way to get fit.

Tiahna will be at the markets from 9am - 1pm, with the World Hoop Day dance workshop starting at 11am.

To find out more about World Hoop Day, visit www.worldhoopday.org.