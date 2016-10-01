'Hooping' for a better world to live in

A GLIMMER of Coffs Coast talent will be showcased around the world in a bid to make the world a happier place.
Woopi hula hoop performer Tiahna Goldbird, otherwise known as Teaki Hoops, was handed the responsibility of piecing together a choreography for other hoop enthusiasts to perform across the globe for World Hoop Day.
Tiahna hopes to tomorrow hoop in a crowd to perform the 2016 World Hoop Day Dance at the Harbourside Markets.
For a donation to the World Hoop Day fund you can become part of the movement which donates hula hoops to developing countries.
"It's such a great toy, it equalises everything,” Tiahna said.
"A child playing with a hula hoop in Australia is the same as a child in Cambodia playing with a hoop.”
She started performing with hula hoops about five years ago after wanting a way to get fit.
Tiahna will be at the markets from 9am - 1pm, with the World Hoop Day dance workshop starting at 11am.
To find out more about World Hoop Day, visit www.worldhoopday.org.