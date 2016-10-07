27°
Homelessness to be topic of discussion

Emily Burley
| 7th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser said homelessness doesn't discriminate.
Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser said homelessness doesn't discriminate. Cade Mooney

LOCAL homeless services, government departments and youth services will participate in a discussion on providing assistance to people before they become homeless.

The public is also invited to participate in the October 26 forum.

While the 2011 census showed 331 people were homeless in the Coffs Harbour electorate, local MP Andrew Fraser said homelessness doesn't discriminate.

"It can happen to young people who don't feel safe at home, to women fleeing domestic and family violence, to older people who may not be able to afford rent, and sadly it is happening in and around the Coffs Harbour electorate," Mr Fraser said.

"For too long the focus has been on providing people with assistance once they reach the point of crisis.

"This is why the NSW Government is now bringing together everyone who works in this space to come up with ways to provide help before people end up sleeping in a car, on someone's lounge or on the street.

"We need to do more and it is crucial that homelessness providers work with other local services to spot any early warning signs before someone falls into homelessness."

In addition to holding public consultations, the State Government is seeking feedback on its paper, Foundations for Change - Homelessness in NSW.

The public consultation forum will be held at Family and Community Services, 51 Moonee St, from 1-3pm on Wednesday, October 26.

To register visit www.facs.nsw.gov.au/reforms/homelessness-strategy.

Feedback on the paper can be made at the same web address until Friday, October 28.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  andrew fraser, homeless assistance, homelessness, nsw governement, public consultation

THE NSW Government will host a discussion on providing assistance to people before they become homeless.

