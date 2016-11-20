Highlight win offers few clues to winning driver's future

FINAL WIN: Andreas Mikkelsen raises his arms in victory at the podium presentation to claim the win to the 2016 Rally Australia and final win for his team, Wolkswagen Motorsport, which will not enter the championship next year.

VICTORIOUS, Andreas Mikkelsen addressed the media with his trademark laid-back sense of cool.

But it was apparent his win at Kennards Hire Rally Australia meant a lot.

"(I have) really mixed emotions sitting here," he said.

Mikkelsen said it was amazing to snatch the win from teammate and four-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, who was breathing down his neck.

But Ogier lost control in the final stage at Wedding Bells on Sunday and dropped the pressure on his VW teammate.

Mikkelsen finished with an overall time of 2hrs 26min 05.7sec, while Ogier claimed second 14.9sec behind and Belgian Thierry Neuville clinched third 1min 12.6sec behind.

His win marked the last of his team, after Volkswagen Motorsport announced it would bow out of next year's WRC.

"It's sad to see it all disappear," Mikkelsen said.

"I really enjoyed the last time in the Polo."

Rally Australia day 3 Wedding bells: Rally Australia Day three action from Setters Road and Wedding Bells stage north of Coffs Harbour

Mikkelsen said he pushed the Polo R WRC to its maximum for most of the stages due to the mounting pressure from his opponents.

Despite his push, Mikkelsen said he had few faults on the track and his car perfectly catered to his demands.

"To fight off four-times world champion (Ogier) and to have no mechanical issues was really good," he said.

Mikkelsen's co-driver Anders Jaeger said the win was for Volkswagen Motorsport and it was emotional crossing the finish knowing this would be their final drive with the team.

"It was hard to look at Andreas to see if there was any tears," Jaeger said.

"It will probably get more emotional tonight."

Mikkelsen's win knocked him into third spot behind Ogier and Neuville on the WRC Drivers' World Championship. It also capped off a stellar season for Volkswagen Motorport which won the WRC Teams' World Championship.

As for next season, Mikkelsen offered few clues as to what may unfold.