27°
Lifestyle

Higher booze prices 'best way to combat abuse'

7th Oct 2016 10:40 AM
Should taxes be raised further on alcoholic drinks?
Should taxes be raised further on alcoholic drinks? Mara Pattison-Sowden

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AUSTRALIA'S boozing behaviour is being curbed by the rising cost of alcohol and reduced trading hours for pubs and clubs, a new report suggests.

But there is still a disturbing level of binge drinking by young people - and some are suggesting those same people may take 20 years before they seek help for their drinking problem.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's 10-year survey of the nation's drinking habits shows young adults are the most likely to consume alcohol at risky levels.

The report shows overall, Australians are consuming less alcohol, from an average 10.8 litres of pure alcohol per person in 2008-09, to 9.7 litres per person in 2013-14.

And almost 75% of young people aged 12-17 abstained from alcohol in 2013, up from 64 per cent in 2010, separate research shows.

Australian governments, including those in Queensland and NSW, have tried to limit the impact of alcohol-fuelled violence by reducing trading hours of pubs.

Reader poll

Should tax be increased on alcohol to combat abuse?

  • View Results

But according to the report, raising the cost of alcohol, through taxation, is the most effective way of curbing consumption.

"Research shows increasing the price of alcohol, restricting trading hours and reducing outlet density can have positive outcomes in reducing consumption and harms related to alcohol use," the AIWH report found.

But there is still concern about drinking levels, particularly by young people, many of whom are now resorting to drinking before going out, due to high prices at pubs and clubs.

For young adults aged 18-24, 47% reported they had drunk alcohol at risky levels once, 33% reporting drinking at "very high levels" yearly, and 18% drinking at "very high levels" monthly.

Short term risks include anti-social behaviour, exposure to violence, including domestic and family violence, accidents and injury.

Longer term risks range from chronic health conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer, and alcohol dependence.

So what's considered harmful drinking?

• Single occasion risk (monthly) -drinking more than 4 standard drinks on a single occasion on at least
a monthly basis.

• Lifetime risk - drinking more than 2 standard drinks a day, on average.

• Very high risk (yearly, monthly or weekly) - had consumed 11 or more standard drinks on a single
occasion at least yearly, at least monthly or at least weekly in the past 12 months.

Some of the key findings

 

  • Nationally, the population rate of pure alcohol available for consumption has steadily declined since 2008-09- although mixed trends were apparent by jurisdiction.
  • The total volume of pure alcohol available for consumption in Australia has increased from around 160 million litres of pure alcohol in 2004-05 to over 180 million litres in 2013-14.
  • Once population growth was accounted for, apparent per capita consumption decreased from 10.8 litres per person in 2008-09 to 9.7 in 2013-14-this trend varied by jurisdiction.
  • Research shows increasing the price of alcohol, restricting trading hours and reducing outlet density can have positive outcomes in reducing consumption and harms related to alcohol use.
  • Reviews have found strong evidence for the effectiveness of restrictions on economic availability (such as increased taxes and minimum pricing) and physical availability (such as restricting the days and hours of sale).
  • The biggest decreases in rates were reported for Australians drinking at risky levels on a single occasion (11%) and over a lifetime (13%).
  • Remote and very remote areas had higher rates than other areas for people drinking at risky levels and receiving treatment for alcohol
  • Australians aged 18 to 24 were more likely than any other age group to drink at risky levels, but clients receiving treatment for alcohol were more likely to be aged over 40.
  • In 2013, most Australians who reported single occasion risky drinking (47%), yearly drinking at very high levels (33%) and monthly drinking at very high levels (18%) were aged 18 to 24.
  • Those who reported lifetime risky drinking were most likely to be aged 40-49 (23%); similarly, the largest group of clients in treatment for alcohol were aged 40-49 (49%).

Topics:  alcohol, booze, violence

Higher booze prices 'best way to combat abuse'

Higher booze prices 'best way to combat abuse'

AUSTRALIA’S boozing behaviour is being curbed by the rising cost of alcohol and reduced trading hours for pubs and clubs, a new report suggests.

VIDEO: Campers' scary brush with Station Creek fire

SMOKE AND FIRE: Holiday-maker Hannah Winter took this photo as she and her partner were being evacuated from the Pebbly Beach campground in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"The smoke was so thick it was in the car, stinging our eyes"

Help feed the mouths of hungry young natives

TOO CUTE: Ringtail possum joeys in care with WIRES.

WILDLIFE rescue organisation WIRES is calling for help

Homelessness to be topic of discussion

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser said homelessness doesn't discriminate.

PROVIDING assistance to people before they become homeless

Local Partners

Living proof of need for life-saving donors

MACLEAN mother and daughter's account about her family's battle with kidney disease and how vital organ donation is for them.

Bridge could be closed for four months

The Briner Bridge is likely to be closed for up to four months for restoration work.

Drop-in sessions to gauge public opinion

Neil Young brings The Monsanto Years to Bluesfest

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Canadian will perform with Lukas Nelson's Promise of the Real

Latest deals and offers

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts are also on the festival's 10th anniversary bill.

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

The cover of the new Gone is Gone album. Photo Contributed

Dream team create album

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

Gruen host Wil Anderson, centre, with panelists Todd Sampson and Russel Howcroft.

THE ABC's ad show finishes on a high in most successful season yet.

Absolutely nothing to do...but enjoy!

20/5 Loaders Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $389,000

Start packing those boxes, this is the one you've been waiting for! Whether you're looking to downsize and simplify your life, or you're starting out and seeking...

A lazy, luxurious beachside life awaits!

26 Beach Haven Court, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $549,000 ...

Discover the pleasures of living right in the midst of the tightly held Sapphire Beach community when you make this property your own! Where else can you stroll to...

&quot;Private Tranquil Setting&quot;

85 Korora Basin Rd, Korora 2450

House 3 2 4 $599,000

Are you looking for that private rural setting for the family yet close to Coffs CBD & beaches? Then this property is for you. Featuring 3 bedrooms with ensuite to...

&quot;Franks on Edgar&quot; @ The Jetty!

1-6/39 Edgar Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 Price Range...

Coming soon on a prime site just moments to it all, but in such a tranquil position is "Franks on Edgar", a stunning new complex of six luxury homes. In the heart...

For the discerning buyer, this is absolute prime real estate...

2/17 Charlesworth Bay Rd, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,300,000 ...

There are so many reasons why this very special exclusive address is heralded as the absolute "jewel in the crown" by the privileged residents who choose to make...

Breathtaking ocean views, blue chip location, superb quality of build...

12 Macauleys Headland Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 Contact agent

This very special property will take your breath away given the outstanding ocean views, quality of build and a "blue chip location" in one of Coffs Harbour's...

Ocean glimpses, 200 metres to the beach

54 Ironbark Avenue, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 1 1 $465,000

Boasting high on the hill with a northeast position you will be impressed by this immaculate weather board home. Built by a local builder, all living & bedrooms...

Brand New, High on the hill, Safety beach

5 Humpback Crescent, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $575,000

With the beach & golf course down the road this brand new home is on the Market and ready for the new owners to move in. Boasting 3 living areas the home has 4...

1012m2 Woolgoolga block, North facing, ocean &amp; island views

21 Nelson Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 2 1 $659,000

Woolgoolga is booming! And these north facing, island and ocean view blocks are selling fast. Boasting a huge 1012 m2 block, medium to high density Zoning and only...

PEACE, TRANQUILITY, LOCATION

102 Woolgoolga Creek Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 1 2 $629,000

This exceptional property of 2.28ha is the perfect place to raise a family, the kids could explore here from sunrise to sunset. Rarely do properties like this come...

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Spring property hard to find

SHORT ON SELLERS: Spring is yet to see the usual influx of vendors keen to sell.

Spring selling season off to a slow start