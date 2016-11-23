High fire danger sees permits cancelled

The Rural Fire Service has cancelled fire permits on the Coffs Coast amid high fire danger conditions.

FIRE permits have been suspended in the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen local government areas, due to the current hot, dry and windy conditions.

The NSW Rural Fire Serice made the ruling with temperatures into the high 20s and strong winds forecast to continue for the rest of the week.

NSW RFS Superintendent Sean McArdle said the decision to suspend fire permits, which has been made in consultation with senior volunteers, is in order to help keep the local community safe from bush and grass fires.

"While fire permits have been suspended, we encourage residents to undertake other activities to protect their property from fire, such as clearing leaves from their gutters and removing flammable materials from around their homes," Supt. McArdle said.

National Parks crews are currently working to extinguish a 48ha fire in Bindarri National Park, this fire is currently under control.

A number of other fires are keeping RFS volunteers busy across the North Coast, including a 363ha fire burning near Taylors Arm in the Nambucca LGA and several fires across Clarence Valley.

Superintendent McArdle said all residents should take the current conditions seriously and make sure they have a completed and practiced Bush Fire Survival Plan, in order to protect their family and property should they be threatened by fire.