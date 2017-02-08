He's back and he's Bulletproof.

THE FAMILY: Brian Cadd & the Bootleg Family Band are coming to the Coffs Coast next month.

BRIAN Cadd and the Bootleg Family Band are coming back to town on the strength of their new offering, Bulletproof.

Three years in the making, the new album is available from iTunes as well as record stores.

"We are all very proud of it and early reaction from those who have already bought it has been wonderful,” Brian said.

"There has also been great reaction from radio and press all over Australia and I've been doing tons of interviews with people who have the album and really love what we've done.

"The other great news is that we played our first live shows in 40 years last weekend. Albury was packed and rocking and Moamma had so many folks we actually broke the house record there. Not bad for a 40 year absence.

"I'm so happy we made this album and even more so to be able to enjoy the energy and excitement that is still very much there on stage, just like it was back then.”

THE GIG: March 24 at Moonee Tavern, Doors open 7.30pm. Tix $45 adults and $20 U18 (must be accompanied by an adult).