24°
News

Helping youth thrive in Bellingen Shire

22nd Sep 2016 12:39 PM
ROLE MODEL: Bellingen Youth Hub co-ordinator Dean Besley (centre).
ROLE MODEL: Bellingen Youth Hub co-ordinator Dean Besley (centre). Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

What do you do?

HELLO, my name is Dean Besley. I'm the co-ordinator at the Bellingen Shire Youth Centre, The Hub.

Five years ago, the Bellingen Shire was awarded a federal grant to build a youth development centre, and I was lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time to help open it.

Since then, I've been on this incredible journey with the local young people and our community to help develop the thriving centre that it is today.

What's your favourite part of the job?

Being a part of people's lives, particularly young people, is an absolute honour. Not to mention it keeps me young at heart and on my toes!

In essence, the Hub is a place where young people's dreams, tears, joys, ups and downs, hopes, challenges and day-to-day stuff gets aired and shared. It's where they can go to connect, relax, laugh, just hang out or access support like doctors, youth workers or mentors.

It really is a place dedicated to the notion that "it takes a village to raise a child”.

Where do you see the organisation in the coming years?

The community is just about to build us one seriously awesome and amazing bouldering wall, which certainly has the excitement flowing.

Our vision is that the Hub helps our young people to connect and foster a deeper sense of "belonging” regardless of the activity, event or service we offer and that has a long-term benefit to all involved, especially our community.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bellingen shire youth centre, the hub, youth development

Diesel is back, firing on all cylinders

Diesel is back, firing on all cylinders

DIESEL will be playing old hits and new when he performs at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club on November 5.

Helping Pacific communities recycle plastic

Louise Hardman with the manufacturers at All Metal Fabrications.

Local woman is determined to do something about ocean debris.

Lismore priest faces retrial over child sex charges

IN COURT: Former priest John Patrick Casey.

Deadlocked jury results in a new trial for John Patrick Casey

Helping youth thrive in Bellingen Shire

ROLE MODEL: Bellingen Youth Hub co-ordinator Dean Besley (centre).

A hub for our youth to thrive

Local Partners

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Pub with checkered past in new hands and heading in a brand new direction: "Something that helps bring young people into town".

'Told you so' moment over shark net failures

Shark nets have failed in both Lennox Head and Ballina.

'To no one's surprise the nets did not work'

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Latest deals and offers

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling secretly marry

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling secretly marry

It's not yet known where the wedding was held and whether any of their showbiz friends were invited to the nuptials.

Hugh Grant: 'Sex scenes are a turn-on'

Hugh Grant says he loves filming sex scenes and finds them a "turn-on".

Hugh Grant finds filming sex scenes a "turn-on".

Kendall Jenner: 'I'm all about freeing the nipple'

Kendall Jenner says she is "all about freeing the nipple" and prefers to either go braless or with her lingerie exposed as she likes to show off what's under her clothing.

KENDALL Jenner is "all about freeing the nipple".

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Storks.

THE school holiday offering expands with a new animated movie.

Diesel is back, firing on all cylinders

Diesel will be playing old hits and new when he performs at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club on November 5.

Diesel performing at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club on November 5

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E1 - the battle of the bracelets

Georgia Love speaks to Rhys Chilton in a scene from the first episode of The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA Love meets a cast of colourful characters in series premiere

First Bachelorette evictee could have been The Bachelor

The Bachelorette contestant Dale Brown.

DALE Brown was in the running for Ten's other reality dating show.

Outdoor entertaining and pool, 2 living areas, great value...

30 Cuthbert Street, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $439,000

Searching in vain for value? Then look no further. View the beautiful in-ground pool and entertaining area from an open plan living and dining area. This area is...

A home of style and sophistication!

5 Green Bluff Road, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $745,000

The stunning street facade and entry gives you just a hint of what's in store when you step inside the brilliant home, custom designed and built by one of Coffs...

Super sized home with super views

60 Dammerel Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 3 2 $935,000

Renovated to high standard this stunning multi level home captures sweeping ocean and hinterland views.Featuring mostly hardwood flooring throughout the living...

Level living at Diggers Beach...

30 Timbertops Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

An opportunity awaits to purchase a wonderful home in one of Coffs Harbour's most desired beachside locations, Timbertops Drive at Diggers Beach. On offer is a...

CBD convenience! Buy one, buy both!

7 Combine Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 $389,000 ...

One inspection, and first home buyers, retirees & investors, will be putting this at the top of their list! Only 6 years young, and completed in tasteful white &...

GET SET FOR SUMMER!

1 Crystal Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $619,000

Located in the jewel of the northern beaches of Coffs Harbour, this superb family home is neat as a pin and ready for new owners. Lovingly cared for with not a...

Rural lifestyle - 108 acres...

354 East Bank Road, Coramba 2450

House 6 2 2 Auction

Immaculately kept lush green paddocks roll before you neatly divided with hardwood posts and horse friendly electric fencing. The 108 acres is partly cleared with...

There aren&#39;t many in Sawtell where you can just move in!

89a Boronia Street, Sawtell 2452

House 4 2 Price Range...

Here's a rare opportunity to buy now and start living the idyllic Sawtell lifestyle today! Occupying a prime central position, you will enjoy wandering down to...

Walk to beach, shops and transport...

10 Moonee Creek Dr, Moonee Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $469,000 ...

This special home has nothing to do but enjoy. Boasting a stunning light filled kitchen with stone bench tops, stainless steel appliances and a generous walk-in...

Private, quality, seclusion...

113 Overlander Road, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 3 Contact Agent

A superb family home with spectacular views and located close to beaches, shops and estuary. A modern contemporary layout in a private location with a generous...

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment