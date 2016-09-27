Helping youth thrive in Bellingen Shire

What do you do?

HELLO, my name is Dean Besley. I'm the co-ordinator at the Bellingen Shire Youth Centre, The Hub.

Five years ago, the Bellingen Shire was awarded a federal grant to build a youth development centre, and I was lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time to help open it.

Since then, I've been on this incredible journey with the local young people and our community to help develop the thriving centre that it is today.

What's your favourite part of the job?

Being a part of people's lives, particularly young people, is an absolute honour. Not to mention it keeps me young at heart and on my toes!

In essence, the Hub is a place where young people's dreams, tears, joys, ups and downs, hopes, challenges and day-to-day stuff gets aired and shared. It's where they can go to connect, relax, laugh, just hang out or access support like doctors, youth workers or mentors.

It really is a place dedicated to the notion that "it takes a village to raise a child”.

Where do you see the organisation in the coming years?

The community is just about to build us one seriously awesome and amazing bouldering wall, which certainly has the excitement flowing.

Our vision is that the Hub helps our young people to connect and foster a deeper sense of "belonging” regardless of the activity, event or service we offer and that has a long-term benefit to all involved, especially our community.