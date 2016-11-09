Helping hand for storm affected banana growers

FARMERS struck by severe storms and flooding on the Coffs Coast earlier this year will be eligible to access further disaster assistance.

Funding announced by the Federal Government this week will assist banana growers and oyster farmers throughout the region whose operations were impact by East Coast Low weather events.

"The devastation caused by this year's East Coast Low and associated flooding has put a lot of our primary producers in financial hardship," Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said.

"And it's often the case that insurance either doesn't cover, or provides only just enough compensation to keep farmers going. Many farmers end up unable to recover their losses."

Mr Hartsuyker said grants of up to $10,000 have been made available under the jointly-funded Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

"This funding will provide assistance with repair and/or rebuild efforts such as salvaging crops and stock, and damaged equipment." Mr Hartsuyker said.

The recovery grants are in addition to concessional loans and freight subsidy assistance already made available to primary producers in response to the disaster.

To apply for a recovery grant, primary producers in the eligible local government councils can contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit raa.nsw.gov.au.

Further information on disaster assistance is available at disasterassist.gov.au and emergency.nsw.gov.au.