Helping carers raise families

What do you do?

HELLO, my name is Joy Watson. I run a wonderful morning tea every third Wednesday of the month for grandparents and kinship carers raising grandchildren in the Coffs Harbour region. I am the heart of our carers group, called Grandparents Raising Grandchildren. Becoming a grandparent carer isn't easy - and often it isn't even a choice. Many grandparents don't expect a family crisis that leaves them to raise their grandchildren. I have worked with grandparents for 10 years. My role ranges from being an ear for someone who just needs to be heard, to providing more complex support and at times advocating for them, helping them to navigate and find the appropriate assistance they need.

I also help support grandparents that don't have access to the grandchildren. As well as this group, I volunteer my time with Miinadala loss and grief NSW.

What's your favourite part of your job?

The most satisfying thing for me is helping families that are in need. I like to think my knowledge from raising my own family can be used to help someone else. Seeing grandparents and kinship carers learning more in workshops and knowing they are doing their best under the circumstances, it makes me smile.

Where do you see the organisation in the coming years?

I see Grandparents Raising Grandchildren group continuing and growing. We have grown from having five at the morning tea to now having around 45 at some. I'm also working with Mid Coast Communities, Boambee East Community Centre and connecting carers in NSW to bring Coffs Harbour another resource forum for grandparents kinship carers.