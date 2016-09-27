Help make Coffs your own Coffs

YOUR SAY: Coffs Harbour City Council's Lloyd Lynwood teams up with Alison Paul and Karen Masson.

COFFS Coast community champions have been selected to capture the aspirations of the whole community to help realise the vision of how we want to be living in 2030.

The Coffs Harbour City Council unveiled its MyCoffs Community Champions on Thursday, a group of nine volunteers from different backgrounds.

Now a group of leaders have been selected, a vision can be pieced together and help inform the Community Strategic Plan.

One community champion, Alison Paul, from Coffs Harbour, said her outreach from website coffsforkids.com.au made the public more inclined to speak up over issues and aspirations they had across the region.

This was precisely the reason for the project, which is ultimately community driven.

Ms Paul, who also organised the Made with Love Handmade markets, which started earlier this year, said she hoped for a multi-purpose space which could be used for an array of events.

From her experience of organising the market, she said she struggled to find a suitable space.

Ms Paul said this would allow the Coffs Coast to enjoy its "untouched” beauty.

Outdoors lover Karen Masson also shared the idea of making the Coffs Coast more of a destination, with the creation of more adventure sport options.

As a keen mountain biker, surfer and trail runner, the Emerald Beach resident said there were plenty of attractions to capture the interest of adrenaline sport fans.

But Ms Masson said access to such sports could be improved to encourage more people.

Afghan refugee Zarifa Nadir Hussain now calls Coffs Harbour home and was captured by the friendly nature of its residents.

She shared the idea of developing Coffs Harbour with Kate and Barney Miller.

While they would love for more development in Coffs Harbour, they were all advocates for sustainable development.

The discussion of future plans will be open for the next eight months to help piece together the CSP which needs to be finalised by June 2017.

You can give feedback until mid-December in person at various markets and events or online at mycoffs.com, Instagram or Facebook.