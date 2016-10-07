Help feed the mouths of hungry young natives

WILDLIFE rescue organisation WIRES is calling for help feeding the large number of juvenile native animals recently rescued.

WIRES is asking native animal lovers to donate to its food fund to keep the little creatures' bellies full.

WIRES CEO Leanne Taylor said from now until late January, WIRES volunteers will be feeding hundreds of hungry young native birds and animals to ensure their survival - and assistance calls from the public just keep coming.

"Our dedicated volunteers are already hand-feeding large numbers of kangaroo, wallaby, glider, wombat and possum joeys along with numerous varieties of native fledgling birds,” Ms Taylor said.

"They all come into WIRES due to injuries, displacement from their habitat or being orphaned while they are still dependent on their parents for food and warmth.”

She said volunteers care for the young animals until they are mature enough to fend for themselves and be released back into the wild.

The organisation relies almost entirely on public funding and all donations to the WIRES Food Fund Appeal go directly to food and milk purchases.

Visit www.foodfund.org.au to donate.