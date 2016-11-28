30°
News

HEATWAVE: Towns to be scorched as temps pass 40°C

29th Nov 2016 8:29 AM
Patrick Woods

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SUMMER is going to arrive at full force this week, with warnings that "severe to extreme heatwave conditions" will strike across Queensland and New South Wales this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued the warnings as scorching temperatures strike parts of southern Queensland and just south of the border from tomorrow.

That heatwave will intensify and expand on Thursday - the first day of summer - with severe heatwave conditions expected for much of southern Queensland and northern NSW.

A "low-intensity" heatwave will also spread through Central and western Queensland.

SEE THE HEATWAVE WARNING BELOW (Best viewed in full screen)

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, an "extreme heatwave" will be in place for south-east Queensland and into NSW.

Coastal areas escape the worst of the heat, but parts of the Sunshine Coast in Queensland will still be stifling at 35 degrees.

Those inland are not so lucky.

Ipswich is expected to hit a maximum of 38, Kingaroy 39 while Roma and Gatton are expected to smash into the 40s.

In northern NSW, Tweed seems to dodge the worst of it, with predicted maximums of 25 while Grafton hits 38 and Tamworth strikes 40.

The heat wave warning came after Toowoomba was hit by a lightning storm and some areas were smashed by hail and heavy rain.
 

There were also power outages on the Darling Downs both on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Check out the maximum temperatures for the week below:

 

QUEENSLAND

 

  • Bundaberg 33
  • Caloundra 35
  • Caboolture 36
  • Gatton 40
  • Gladstone 33
  • Gympie 38
  • Hervey Bay 31
  • Ipswich 38
  • Kingaroy 39
  • Mackay 33
  • Maleny 35
  • Maroochydore 34
     
  • Maryborough 35
  • Rockhampton 38
  • Roma 42
  • Toowoomba 37
  • Warwick 39
     

NSW

  • Coffs Harbour 33
     
  • Grafton 39
     
  • Lismore 35
     
  • Tamworth 40
     
  • Tweed 25

Topics:  editors picks heatwave weather

HEATWAVE: Towns to be scorched as temps pass 40°C

HEATWAVE: Towns to be scorched as temps pass 40°C

SUMMER is going to arrive at full force this week, with warnings that “severe to extreme heatwave conditions” will strike across Queensland and NSW.

Mooney hopes to shine brighter in last ODI

STILL CHASING: Southern Stars' opener Beth Mooney said she is still chasing the perfect game along with the rest of the Australian women's team after a tie in the fourth ODI against South Africa.

Southern Stars opener looks to improve with bat

Road remains closed as fire services work to control fire

STILL BURNING: Rural Fire Services and Fire and Rescue NSW are working together to control a fire burning on Waterfall Way, Thora, which has closed the road.

Motorists urged to avoid Waterfall Way as bushfire continues burning

Man caught drink-driving with kids in car

Man caught drink driving in Dorrigo with three kids in the car

Local Partners

Blueberry farmer one of Australia's best

Local farmer and AIH Student of the Year sees a bright future for blueberries on the North Coast.

Clear your schedule and get eating: It's National Cake Day!

Baskin-Robbins Ballina franchise partner Michelle Eggins is ready for today's National Cake Day.

Get your slice of carrot cake, chocolate cake or ice cream cake

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Iggy Azalea slammed by Guy Sebastian

Iggy Azalea slammed by Guy Sebastian

GUY Sebastian has branded his fellow 'X Factor' Australia judge Iggy Azalea "a weirdo" and claimed she never "invested" in the show.

Drake a no-show for $330k show in Abu Dhabi

Drake did not perform at a gig he was paid $335,000 for

Iggy sends birthday props to her plastic surgeon

Iggy Azalea paid tribute to her plastic surgeon on his birthday

Rocco Ritchie: I'm so glad I don't live with Madonna

Rocco Ritchie has said he is so glad he no longer lives with Madonna

Not just jocks: Aussie hero to become Captain Underpants?

Hendra's viral video star Daniel McConnell.

VIRAL video star Daniel McConnell in talks to star in his own movie.

Blac Chyna drops 10kg in 2 weeks after baby

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna has lost more than 10 kilos since giving birth

Phil Collins doubts the moon landings actually happened

Phil Collins doesn't believe the moon landings took place

Invest in your future!...

13 Sunnyside Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $385,000

What a great investment - a three bedroom, single garage brick and tile home situated on a manageable 332m2 (approx.) block in a quiet cul-de-sac location. The...

Seachange, beach walks the lifestyle you deserve...

3 Shearwater Place, Korora 2450

House 3 2 1 $399,000 ...

Located in beautiful Korora and within walking distance to local beaches and Opal Cove. This is truly a lifestyle purchase for a seachange. Parking is by way of...

Riverfront retreat on 17 lush acres...

660 Orara Way, Nana Glen 2450

House 3 2 4 795,000 ...

This charming home sits prettily on 17 lush. Gently undulating acres with the eastern boundary being the pristine Orara River. Imagine your own private...

Anyone for golf?

17 Bellingen Street, Urunga 2455

House 3 2 2 $679,000

Walking distance to everything, and just a pitching wedge from the golf course and the beautiful Kalang River beyond, round the corner from Anchor's wharf, down...

Hungry Head bushland retreat

10 Odalberree Drive, Urunga 2455

House 2 1 2 $530,000

Less than a mile from Hungry Head beach [1.3km] and minutes from the centre of Urunga, this private bushland retreat is set a little back from Odalberee drive and...

Views from the top

4167 Giinagay Way, Urunga 2455

House 3 2 1 $589,000

Perfectly positioned to face the aquamarine waters of the Kalang River, verdant green of Newry Island and the lilac hues of the mountain ranges in the distance...

Charming Chalet

12 Halpin Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 2 $399,000

Don't let the modest streetscape fool you. This elevated 3 bedroom timber cottage hides a captivating character and charm within. The Chalet inspired split level...

Vendors Relocating

13 Ridgewood Drive, Raleigh 2454

House 3 2 4 $679,000

This methodically designed 3 bedroom residence is the epitome of Raleigh living, where the country lifestyle is found approximately 20 minutes from Coffs Harbour...

SOUTH URUNGA DEVELOPMENT

8138 - 8140 Pacific Highway, Urunga 2455

Residential Land Expressions of interest are sought for the purchase of Lot 1 [DP ... Expressions of...

Expressions of interest are sought for the purchase of Lot 1 [DP 792596] with an area of 8464.6 square metres and Lot 2 [DP 792596] with an area of 85.64 Hectares...

LOOKING FOR A SOLID INVESTMENT?

50 Victor Street, Raleigh 2454

House 4 1 3 $435,000

With a long term tenant in place, this four bedroom home on 3,114 sqm in a private rural setting should provide a good long term investment. The current owners...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!