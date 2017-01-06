Hearts go out to Emma

IN NOVEMBER we highlighted the plight of Emma Louise Campbell.

A 35 year old local single mum of six who beat cervical cancer early last year but was later diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour and given the grim news of a life expectancy of four to five years.

She was hoping to be out of hospital for Christmas and thankfully, with the help of the team at Community Housing who were able to find suitable accommodation, she was back under the same roof as her children.

"Coming home was pretty scary,” Emma said.

"I had become very dependent on the medical team at the hospital but am so thankful to Carolyn at Community Housing who organised everything. We are now in a house with space for the whole family to be together.

"I have settled in now and have Vitacall. When I have a seizure I can push a button and the ambulance is called. All of my kids know how to use it if mum is unwell.”

Having a grade three tumour means Emma's days are spent being driven to and from radiotherapy at the hospital.

"I do get frustrated because I have trouble remembering things, I also get extremely tired but you just have to stay positive.

"I want to say a big thank you to my mum and dad. They have been amazing. Mum struggles everyday holding it together and putting on a brave face. She takes me to my radiotherapy. The staff there are terrific they let me put on my Pink album so I can zone out a little during treatments.

"It has been hard for my loved ones to watch me go through all of this. Hug your family members every day, you never know what is around the corner, every day is so precious. I'm writing a journal for the kids to keep.”

Emma is extremely grateful for the help she's received and says words are not enough to express her feelings.

"People have been so kind,” she said.

"I'd like to thank the staff at A-Mart furniture who donated a special new bed, also to staff at Discount Drug Store Boambee and Integrated Living, the medical team at the Cancer Institute, our local petrol station for donations, my dear friends who took care of Christmas and come visit and to everyone in the community who have made anonymous donations.

"Also a big thank you to Dr Oliver, who keeps a check on me and encourages me to attend church and to Bonville Public School and Toormina High School for their fund-raising efforts.”

Santa wasn't able to bring everything on Emma's wish list, "My mobile phone and washing machine are both on the way out” but it is her children who are foremost in her thoughts.

"Things are pretty tight. I'm trying to get the kids organised for school and to keep the household going, but it's their future care and education that worries me.”

Emma's parents, Bob and Debra are in their 60s and are consumed with worry for their daughter and for the future of their six grandchildren. In an effort to help secure the children's future they have set up a trust fund and a Go Fund Me page and are reaching out to the community for help in this heartbreaking situation.