Speeding hearse was not on the way to a funeral: police

18th Nov 2016 4:00 PM
A HEARSE has been clocked by police travelling at 176kmh on the Pacific Hwy south of Coffs Harbour today.
A HEARSE has been clocked by police at 176kmh on the Pacific Hwy south of Coffs Harbour today.

Police said officers detected the vehicle travelling well in excess of the 110kmh speed limit.

The vehicle was stopped near Raleigh.

Police said the 40-year-old male driver was issued a penalty notice (Exceed Speed Limit Over 45Km/h and fined $2350 and six demerit points.

His licenced was cancelled on the spot for six months.

Police confirmed the hearse was not transporting a coffin at the time of the speeding offence.

