Headline is not set

2nd Nov 2016 5:00 AM
NEW COAT OF PAINT: Key Employment jobs seekers get to work on the former Club Coffs site as part of November Rain yesterday.
NEW COAT OF PAINT: Key Employment jobs seekers get to work on the former Club Coffs site as part of November Rain yesterday.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Key Employment has started a two year project to transform the former Club Coffs site on West High St into a community disability services hub.

Vendors Relocating

13 Ridgewood Drive, Raleigh 2454

House 3 2 4 Auction 12th...

This methodically designed 3 bedroom residence is the epitome of Raleigh living, where the country lifestyle is found approximately 20 minutes from Coffs Harbour...

DECEASED ESTATE

16 Moore Place, Urunga 2455

House 4 1 2 Auction 26th...

If you have been searching for a property with unlimited potential then this 4 bedroom home is an ideal restoration project. Why pay for someone else's renovation...

Rural Garden Retreat

697 Bellingen Road, Missabotti 2449

House 3 1 2 $569,000

Ideal artists retreat or executive home. This impressive modern north facing property is a true "Garden of Eden". The spectacular, low maintenance garden is a...

WILD CATTLE CREEK LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

130 Hudsons Road, Megan 2453

Rural 3 1 1 $525,000

This beautiful Eastern Dorrigo property is situated halfway between Dorrigo and Ulong at the end of Hudson's Rd. These eastern parts of the famous plateau are...

Spacious country home...

31 Church Street, Nana Glen 2450

House 4 2 2 $415,000 ...

This charming country home sits proudly on the block enjoying a perfect north/east aspect in a quiet street in the friendly village of Nana Glen, just 23 minutes...

Golf Course and Beach Down the Road

162 Neptune Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This fantastic block was only just purchased. Due to circumstances the family ... $245,000

This fantastic block was only just purchased. Due to circumstances the family had to move back to Sydney. Boasting a corner block and a massive 745m2 of land to...

EXCELLENCE IN HOME AND LOCATION

3 Rezeik Close, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $585,000

Whether you are an avid golfer, beach lover or just love to relax in your own home, this charismatic, split level, family home situated on a landscaped 915m2 block...

Your paradise, peace and tranquility in the countryside...

337 Central Bucca Road, Bucca 2450

House 3 1 2 $549,000 ...

This country style 3 bedroom home oozes charm and character. With such features as timber flooring, open plan kitchen/dining area leading through to spacious...

Beautifully refurbished 5 bedroom home...

32 Coramba Street, Glenreagh 2450

House 5 2 3 $359,000 ...

This is affordable family living at its best! A truly lovely home with an abundance of space, step inside to discover large character filled open plan formal...

Prized Woolgoolga headland location!

20 Ocean Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 $949,000 ...

This beachside house is positioned to enjoy everything that the village of Woolgoolga has to offer. Superbly located on the lower end of the headland on Ocean...

