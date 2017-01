A public holiday on a Thursday can only mean one thing. Potential four-day weekend.

So have you got a good excuse sorted for tomorrow's "unplanned” day off?

Top five sickie excuses are:

1. Gastro (not even the boss wants any more details)

2. BBQ burns (no brainer after Australia Day)

3. Migraine (duh, all that alcohol causes dehydration)

4. Death in the family (go for someone more significant than the family budgie).

5. Kids are sick.

What's going to be your excuse to the boss tomorrow?