'Fake news': Local MP slams defection report

COWPER MP Luke Hartsuyker has slammed a news report today that he was close to leaving the government if not awarded with a ministerial portfolio.

Mr Hartsuyker, who is the Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce was named as one sitting MP who put an ultimatum to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after retaining the seat of Cowper and defeating independent candidate Rob Oakeshott last year.

The revelation made by the Daily Telegraph comes after rogue senator Cory Bernardi walked away from the Turnbull government.

Taking to social media a short time ago, Mr Hartsuyker responded: "Today's story about me in the Daily Telegraph is complete nonsense, and they were told so before it was published. I've spent too long battling against unaccountable, hypocritical turncoat independents to join their ranks.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce with Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker during a blueberry fact finding mission. Trevor Veale

Senior sources told The Daily Telegraph the Nationals had not intended to give Mr Hartsuyker a portfolio, but the MP raised the prospect of moving to the cross-bench.

With only a one-seat majority, Mr Turnbull could not afford to lose Mr Hartsuyker in the lower house.

It has since been speculated that the Cowper MP even rode his motorcycle to Tamworth to serve the ultimatum on Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.

As the Telegraph reported other Nationals learned of his demand and some were furious, particularly after the party dedicated significant resources in the dying days of the campaign to secure Mr Hartsuyker's seat.

Mr Joyce declined to comment on the story.