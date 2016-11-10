Gymnasts trial CrossFit

DIFFERENT STROKES: Marie Pilely training at CrossFit Woolgoolga with the Danish gymnastics team.

WORLD-CLASS gymnasts swapped their usual training regimes for fitness of another kind this week, trialling CrossFit for the first time.

The National Danish Performance Gymnastics team, made up of 24 of the best gymnasts in Denmark, have embarked on a 10-month world tour to promote gymnastics.

After performing to more than two million people in 60countries, the team has made its way to Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga and the Northern Beaches.

They were invited by CrossFit Woolgoolga media liaison officer Ian Stockton to participate in a training session at the gym earlier this week.

Due to their touring, the gymnastics team don't have access to their own training facility, giving Ian the idea to welcome them in for a good workout.

Danish crew at Crossfit woolgoolga.Dennis Anderson, Jesper Brandt, Mikkel Frandsel. . 08 NOV 2016 Trevor Veale

CrossFit Woolgoolga owner Michael Burg was joined by his trainers Jacob Sutton and Victoria Wirth to take the gymnasts through a 90-minute session.

Mr Burg said the trainers provided the gymnasts with a good, hard workout, providing something different to the performance team's normal training.

"Not many have been exposed to CrossFit before, so it was good to see them step out of their comfort zones,” Mr Burg said.

CrossFit Woolgoolga has been operating for six years, with members ranging from high school students to grandparents.

Mr Burg said most people who attended were not elite athletes but everyday people wanting to participate in something active and rewarding.

The session with the Danish gymnastics team was a success, Mr Burg said, and a good experience for the coaches, being able to work with elite athletes and see how they transitioned in training from gymnasts to CrossFitters.

For more information about CrossFit Woolgoolga, visit www.crossfitwoolgoolga.com