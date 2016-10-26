Groundwork for multi-million dollar airport upgrade begins

A MULTI-MILLION dollar upgrade to the Coffs Harbour Regional Airport started today.

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser said groundwork started on the $6.5 million runway apron area expansion and terminal upgrade this morning.

"The Coffs Harbour airport upgrade was supported by the $110 million Restart NSW Regional Tourism Infrastructure Fund which funds projects such as rail trails, regional airports and cruise infrastructure," he said.

"The upgrade will allow more aircraft to be on the tarmac at the airport and provide a greater capacity to process increased visitor numbers in the terminal.

"Coffs Harbour airport plays a crucial role in the long-term viability and growth of the local Coffs Harbour economy and is an essential entry point to the region, providing services to more than 350,000 passengers annually.

"This investment by the NSW Government will boost tourism and business investment in the area, paving the way for more local jobs and economic return."

Mr Fraser said the upgrades were expected to create about 80 jobs once the project was finished.

The upgrade will extend the runway apron area and terminal facilities, which Mr Fraser said would "help improve services for locals and visitors".

Minister for Regional Development, John Barilaro, said the $110 million investment to regional areas continued to give people in regional NSW better access to services across the state.

"This is just another example of how the NSW Government is delivering more jobs, new business opportunities and a greater standard of living for the people of regional NSW," Mr Barilaro said.

"Regional NSW is an economic powerhouse and the NSW Government will continue to invest for the long term, building the skills and confidence our regional communities need to create and grow jobs for now and for the future."

