Greyhound ban leaves 19,000 dogs without homes

A draft report estimates 19,000 greyhounds will need to be adopted - more than three times original estimates.

GREYHOUND training could continue for an extra five years after the industry's planned 2017 shutdown if draft recommendations before the NSW Greyhounds Transition Taskforce are accepted.

A leaked draft interim report has estimated 19,000 dogs will need to be rehomed - more than three times the 6000 figure the Baird Government originally settled on.

The taskforce report recommended breeding be allowed to continue until 2019 and training be permitted in NSW until 2022 - five years after the ban on racing comes into play.

The draft dates will not be finalised until economic impact modelling is completed next week.

"The Special Commission of Inquiry reported evidence from Greyhound Racing NSW that there were 6809 active racing dogs in NSW," the report said.

"In total, GRNSW has reported to the taskforce that there are an estimated 10,263 named greyhounds (between 18 months and six years of age) in NSW.

"A further 8922 greyhounds have been microchipped and ear branded but not yet named."

Premier Mike Baird has remained resolute in his support for a ban despite being panned in the media and politics.

Party-mate Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull last month suggested the move was an "over-reaction" and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said Liberal candidates' poor showing in the local elections was a direct result of public hostility towards the State Government over greyhounds.

Radio announcer Ray Hadley this week lashed out at Mr Baird for relying on Facebook to get his message across instead of traditional forms of media.

The premier announced the greyhound racing ban via social media even before many members of the government knew about it.

Mr Hadley warned that by ignoring traditional media like radio, Mr Baird was alienating a large group of voters.

"It's suggesting that those people are not of a standard to talk to," he said.

"They're not the hipsters. With an aging population, we have an aging electorate. They need to talk to these people."

