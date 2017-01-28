Greatest ever Socceroo leaves a legacy in Coffs Harbour

Melbourne City might have gone down to the Newcastle Jets 2-1 in tonight's Hyundai A-League match in Coffs Harbour, but Tim Cahill had plenty of time for the fans.

TIM Cahill again proved just how strong his legacy is in Australian football in Coffs Harbour tonight.

His team Melbourne City may have dropped points in their loss to the Newcastle Jets in Coffs Harbour's first Hyundai A-League match, but Cahill was the player every fan hoped to chase down for an autograph or selfie at full-time.

The first Australian to score at a World Cup under dramatic circumstances against Japan in Kaiserslautern, Germany, in 2006, the former Millwall, Everton, New York Red Bull, Shanghai Shenhua and Hangzhou Greentown star has scored 48 goals for Australia from 90 caps.

Cahill has scored in three World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014) and has scored the most goals by any Australian in the World Cup with five goals and he became the first Australian player to score at an AFC Asian Cup.

After Mick Fanning earning an Order of Australia honour this week, we ask is 2018 the year that Tim Cahill is going to be awarded Australian of the Year honours?