Great swimming conditions just in time for Australia Day

BETWEEN THE FLAGS: Woolgoolga Main Beach is just one of the beaches that will be patrolled on Australia Day.

AFTER days of strong north easterlies causing choppy ocean conditions, a pleasant surprise has arrived just in time for Australia Day with southerly winds creating perfect swimming conditions.

Lifeguard Greg Hackfath says the southerly winds will continue tomorrow, with only a "tiny bit of increase in swell.”

Unfortunately, showers are forecast to put a bit of a damper on the day.

The maximum temperature is forecast at 30 degrees.

Patrolled beaches tomorrow include Sawtell, Park Beach, Emerald, Diggers, Woolgoolga and Red Rock.

Remember to swim between the flags, adds Mr Hackfath.