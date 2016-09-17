Grand final revenge on Urunga's mind

EPIC RIVALS: Coffs United and Urunga are meeting in the North Coast Football grand final for the fourth time in 11 seasons.

A YEAR ago Urunga walked off the C.ex Coffs International Stadium beaten grand finalists after falling to 3-1 to Coffs United.

Tonight the Raiders have the chance to exact sweet revenge as the two teams face each other again in the North Coast Football season decider.

The Lions and Raiders have been the leading lights all season but recent form suggests it's Urunga who will enter the grand final in better nick.

The Raiders haven't lost a game since the end of June and have won their past two encounters against Coffs United.

Lions coach Glen Williams admits Urunga has had the better of recent meetings but he's reluctant to change what's been a winning formaula for a long period.

"We still want to play our game,” Williams said.

"We'll be trying to stick to our plan more than worrying about what Urunga is going to do.”

Urunga coach Peter Snow said a win tonight would be a deserving end to the season for his team.

"This year has been a successful season for us, and there's one more match to finish it off,” Snow said.

"I don't think we're favourites but we have belief. We know we can beat Coffs and we've gotten the better of them this year but they're the premiers so it's going to be tough.”

Tonight is the fourth time in 11 seasons the two teams have met in a grand final.

The epic penalty shootout won by Urunga was 10 years ago but since then the Lions have claimed victory over their rival in 2011 and last year.

The curtain raiser to the Lions and Raiders is the Womens Premier League clash between Boambee and Maclean.

The Eagles are the clear favourites to win after a dominant season but Maclean's form in the second half season has seen it lose only two of its past 11 matches.

One of those losses was to Boambee five weeks ago when the Eagles won 4-1.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL GRAND FINALS

All matches played at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Last night

6pm - 17 Boys: Sawtell v Boambee

6pm - 16 Girls: Woolgoolga v Sawtell

7.45pm - Men's Over 35's: Coffs United v Sawtell Spirit

7.45pm - Women's Over 30's: Coffs United v Corindi Waves

Today

10am - Mens 3rd Div South: Northern Storm Troopers v Corindi

10am - Women's 2nd Div: Dorrigo v Orara Valley

12.15pm - Men's 2nd Div South: Sawtell v Bellingen Bats

12.15pm - Women's Reserves: Northern Storm v Coffs United

2.50pm - Mens Reserve: Urunga v Maclean

4.50pm - Womens Premier League: Boambee v Maclean

7pm - Mens Premier League: Coffs United v Urunga

Tomorrow

9.30am - 12 Boys 1st Division: Coffs Coast Tigers v Woolgoolga Sharks

9.40am - 12 Girls: Woolgoolga United v Corindi Waves

9.45am - 12 Boys 2nd Division: Sawtell Spirit v Woolgoolga Dolphins

10.45am - 13 Boys 1st Division: Sawtell v Boambee

10.55am - 14 Girls: Woolgoolga Starfish v Woolgoolga Waves

11am - 13 Boys 2nd Division: Coffs United Pride v Northern Storm Hurricanes

12.05pm - 14 Boys: Northern Storm Tornadoes v Woolgoolga Dolphins

12.20pm - 15 Boys: Bellingen Bats v Urunga

1.20pm - 16 Boys: Corindi v Coffs Coast Pumas