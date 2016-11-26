Grace at the wicket

SUNNY OUTLOOK: Grace Harris celebrates with Southern Stars teammate Alyssa Healy after taking one of her three wickets against South Africa at North Sydney on Wednesday.

ASK all-rounder Grace Harris why the Commonwealth Bank Southern Stars are so successful and the answer you'll get is more than just great work with both bat and ball.

The 23-year-old said the environment in the dressing sheds played a big part in the team's winning ways.

"There's a few jokers in our team and then we have just enough serious heads amongst the group,” Harris said.

"People like Meg Lanning, Alex Blackwell and Ellyse Perry - they can be your serious ones - and then you've got myself, Elyse Villani and Nicole Bolton - they just love having a bit of a good time.

"We've got a good balance. We all just click nicely.”

On Wednesday night at North Sydney when the Southern Stars wrapped up the current series against South Africa, Harris collected the best bowling figures of her short international career when she claimed 3-31 with her off-spinners.

Now she's hoping the good form continues at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, a venue she's not a stranger to even though she hasn't played there before.

"I've only been there for another sport when my sister played soccer in Coffs Harbour.

"I don't think I've ever played cricket there before so I'm really looking forward to seeing a new pitch and conditions,” she said.

"It's going to be a lot of fun there, I reckon, and hopefully a lot of the local crowd gets right behind us.”

The Queenslander said the Southern Stars won't treat the matches here on Sunday and Tuesday as dead rubbers and she won't be changing her outlook on the game.

"You play best when you're having fun,” she said.

"The more fun I have, hopefully the more results will go my way.”

MATCH DETAILS

Southern Stars v South Africa

Sunday and Tuesday

C.ex Coffs International Stadium

Start time: 2.20pm (day/night matches)

Admission: Free

SERIES SO FAR

Game 1 - Southern Stars 8/230 (E.Perry 93, S.Luus 3/52) def South Africa 5/226 (S.Luus 52)

Game 2 - Southern Stars 4/278 (M.Lanning 134, E.Perry 95 n.o, A. Khaka 3/55) def South Africa 5/119 (S.Luus 60 n.o)

Game 3 - Southern Stars 1/174 (M.Lanning 80 n.o, N.Bolton 77 n.o) def South Africa 8/173 (L.Lee 102, G.Harris 3/31).