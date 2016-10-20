23°
Gonski funds flow to local schools

20th Oct 2016 1:33 PM
MEETING THE NEED: Coffs Harbour Public will share in the extra Gonski funds.
MEETING THE NEED: Coffs Harbour Public will share in the extra Gonski funds. Trevor Veale

SCHOOLS on the Coffs Coast will benefit from a share of $219 million in additional needs-based funding next year through the NSW Government's signing of the Gonski agreement.

Public schools to benefit from local needs-based funding allocations include Coffs Harbour High, Coffs Harbour Public, Orara High, Toormina High, Woolgoolga High, Bellingen High and Macksville High.

In the Coffs Harbour electorate, schools will receive $2.8 million in extra needs-based funding, while schools in the Oxley electorate will share in a total of $3.6 million.

Examples of local needs-based funding allocations include:

  • Coffs Harbour High School will receive $1.170m - an increase of $376,292 in 2016.
  • Coffs Harbour Public School will receive $1.091m - an increase of $199,910 in 2016.
  • Orara High School will receive $1.365m - an increase of $200,126 in 2016.
  • Toormina High School will receive $1.144m - an increase of $93,014 in 2016.
  • Woolgoolga High School will receive $1.037m - an increase of $248.737 in 2016.
  • Macksville Public School will receive $847,799 - an increase of $218,917 or 34.8% in 2017.
  • Bellingen High School will receive $536,344 - an increase of $105,255 or 24.4% in 2017.

"The NSW Government is delivering on its commitment to deliver additional school funding based on student need,” Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser said.

"These extra resources go directly to our schools, allowing principals to better meet the unique needs of their students and the school community.

"I have seen schools in the Coffs Harbour electorate employ additional teachers with expertise to assist students who need extra support in key learning areas like literacy and numeracy.”　

In NSW public schools, needs-based funding is distributed under the Resource Allocation Model, which uses information about student need to deliver resources where needed most, which is consistent with the Gonski recommendations.

Since 2014, public schools across NSW have received $504 million in extra funding, helped by the NSW Government signing up to the Gonski agreement.

Oxley MP Melinda Pavey welcomed the funding, saying the extra resources would greatly benefit Oxley schools and provide assistance to students who need extra help in key areas such as numeracy and literacy.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  andrew fraser coffs harbour education gonski melinda pavey oxley school funding

