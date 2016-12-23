Community digs deep to help Emma's family

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family of 16-year-old Emma Powell.

TRIBUTES have been flowing for 16-year-old teenager Emma Powell, whose body was found by police in a reserve at Yamba yesterday afternoon.

Community member Elise Clark has created a GoFundMe page to help support the family.

"She was only 16 years of age with her whole life ahead of her," the GoFundMe page says.

"Em was a much loved and adored friend, daughter, sister and cousin to many people in the Clarence Valley. She'll forever be loved and missed dearly by all those who she knew.

"Please help us raise much needed funds for Emma and her family to help them out with the expenses of the funeral etc so that our beautiful angel Emma can have the farewell she deserves."

Grafton girl Emma Powell was missing for three days before police found her body in a reserve at Yamba on Thursday, 22nd December, 2016.

At the time of publication, more than $1500 had been raised.

Along with lots of donations flowing through since the GoFundMe was set up, many people have left kind words for her family and friends.

"Thinking of Ems family & friends at this tragic time. So so sad xo," Jenny Bancroft said.

"Heartbroken to hear of such a tragedy. Sending love and strength towards Em's loved ones, may you support each other and hold together through this time of struggle. Rest easy little darling, the angels have got you now. xx," Jessi O'Connor said.

You can donate here.

