Go golfing for local charities

HE LOVED his family, community, his sporting clubs and a good game of golf. And not always in that order.

Phil 'Jaco' Jacobson was a decorated police officer, a dedicated father and a man with a smile and story always at the ready.

His sudden passing in 2014 rocked the Sawtell and wider community. In his honour former colleagues and friends now organise an annual event to celebrate one man's love of family, community and mateship. Naturally it involves golf clubs and charity.

IN MEMORY: The late Phil Jacobson on the week he retired from the NSW Police Force in 2013. Trevor Veale

"The proceeds of Jaco's Golf Day go straight back to local community organisations that Jaco was so passionate about," said event organiser Tony Murphy.

"After last year's event, the Sawtell Surf Club was able to purchase an IRB (Inflatable Rescue Boat) from the proceeds which they named 'Jaco". As a result the Surf Club has been able to enhance their life saving/rescue capabilities.

"So we encourage the local community to support our event by entering a team to play on the day. Golfers of all abilities are welcome to to play. Jaco loved getting out, hitting a golf ball, and having some fun. And that's what our day is all about."

Anyone wishing to play can ring the Sawtell Golf Club Pro Shop on 6653 1006. Nomination fee of $60 includes 18 holes of golf, lunch and dinner and a good time. It is a four-ball Ambrose event, players with a golf handicap and social players all welcomed. Hit off times are between 7.30am and 9am and 11.20am and 1pm,

"We encourage local businesses to support our event. We already have local, national and international organisations supporting it because they want their brand associated with the 'Jaco' legacy."

For more details contact Tony Murphy 0402 861 733.

Proceeds from the memorial golf day will be shared between Sawtell Surf Club, Sawtell Golf Club and Sawtell Rugby League Football Club.