36°
News

Go golfing for local charities

Wendy Andrews | 5th Nov 2016 1:00 PM
ON BOARD: Sawtell SLSC coach Kev Clancy, Sawtell RLFC coach Matt Wakefield and Sawtell SLSC president Leanne James.
ON BOARD: Sawtell SLSC coach Kev Clancy, Sawtell RLFC coach Matt Wakefield and Sawtell SLSC president Leanne James. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

HE LOVED his family, community, his sporting clubs and a good game of golf. And not always in that order.

Phil 'Jaco' Jacobson was a decorated police officer, a dedicated father and a man with a smile and story always at the ready.

His sudden passing in 2014 rocked the Sawtell and wider community. In his honour former colleagues and friends now organise an annual event to celebrate one man's love of family, community and mateship. Naturally it involves golf clubs and charity.

IN MEMORY: The late Phil Jacobson on the week he retired from the NSW Police Force in 2013.
IN MEMORY: The late Phil Jacobson on the week he retired from the NSW Police Force in 2013. Trevor Veale

"The proceeds of Jaco's Golf Day go straight back to local community organisations that Jaco was so passionate about," said event organiser Tony Murphy.

"After last year's event, the Sawtell Surf Club was able to purchase an IRB (Inflatable Rescue Boat) from the proceeds which they named 'Jaco". As a result the Surf Club has been able to enhance their life saving/rescue capabilities.

"So we encourage the local community to support our event by entering a team to play on the day. Golfers of all abilities are welcome to to play. Jaco loved getting out, hitting a golf ball, and having some fun. And that's what our day is all about."

Anyone wishing to play can ring the Sawtell Golf Club Pro Shop on 6653 1006. Nomination fee of $60 includes 18 holes of golf, lunch and dinner and a good time. It is a four-ball Ambrose event, players with a golf handicap and social players all welcomed. Hit off times are between 7.30am and 9am and 11.20am and 1pm,

"We encourage local businesses to support our event. We already have local, national and international organisations supporting it because they want their brand associated with the 'Jaco' legacy."

For more details contact Tony Murphy 0402 861 733.

Proceeds from the memorial golf day will be shared between Sawtell Surf Club, Sawtell Golf Club and Sawtell Rugby League Football Club.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Go golfing for local charities

Go golfing for local charities

HE LOVED his family, community, his sporting clubs and a good game of golf. And not always in that order.

Woopi riding waves

POWERING THROUGH: Woolgoolga pushes through the surf at South West Rocks in the third round of the North Coast Surf Boat Series.

Woolgoolga rises into second in North Coast Surf Boat Series

Coffs tagged as having the best fields

BACK AGAIN: The 2016 Senior Australian Oztag Championships returned to Coffs Harbour on Friday and will run through until Sunday.

Thousands stream into Coffs Harbour for Oztag championships

Man killed by cops after stalking, stabbing Tinder date

Paul Lambert and Angela Jay (Pictures from Facebook)

Police fatally shoot man in pursuit after woman stabbed

Local Partners

Jacaranda Crowning in pictures

Check out all the pictures from a big night at the Jacaranda Queen crowning.

Family's new arrival in face of tragedy

NEW ARRIVAL: The husband of the late Jodie Spears, James Spears, looks on with his sisters-in-law Mel Small and Kylie Murdoch with Mel's new baby Brodie. Jodie Spears passed away the night before her sister gave birth.

Date set for the funeral of crash victim Jodie Spears

Survive and support this Pink Ribbon Day

Denise Bass, Kathy Clough and cancer survivor Dorothy Lockart at Pink Ribbon Day stall in the mall.

Cancer survivors often say the diagnosis is the toughest part.

Blooming Woolgoolga

Handmade flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

HANDMADE flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Brad Pitt seeking joint custody with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt seeking joint custody with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has filed court papers asking for joint custody of his children with Angelina Jolie.

Richie Ramone rips it up at the Airlie festival

The crowd cheers for an encore at the opening night of the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Former Ramone rocks Airlie Beach festival of Music.

Sarah Jessica Parker's daughters want her business

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker has built a business empire.

SJP has passed her business acumen to her daughters

Kim Kardashian West hires three police officers

Kim Kardashian West ahs beefed up security for events following a robbery where several men held her at gunpoint.

Kim Kardashian beefs up security in wake of robbery

Michael Buble's son, 3, diagnosed with cancer

Michael Buble's eldest son has cancer

Robin Williams' widow claims dementia killed him

Susan Schneider and late husband Robin Williams

Comedian's widow says dementia led to suicide.

TV Insider: Miranda Kerr on dealing with model life

Miranda Kerr pictured on the set of the TV series Australia's Next Top Model.

The Aussie supermodel talks the power of good thinking

SPACIOUS LIVING CLOSE TO THE BEACH

2 Campbell Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 1 $416,000

This spacious two storey home is situated on a level 690m2 block in a quiet family friendly street, just a short walk to the beach. Elevated to capture cooling sea...

Macauleys Headland Magic

67 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $549,000 ...

Located in one of Coffs Harbours premier streets this unique family home offers million dollar ocean views at a price nearly everyone can afford! An outstanding...

Terrific Townhouse in a Fabulous Location

5/22 Brunswick Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $419,000

Walk in and feel right at home in this contemporary townhouse positioned moments from glorious patrolled beaches, major shopping centre and fabulous...

The ultimate Coffs Harbour beachside lifestyle!

4 Coastwatch Close, Korora 2450

House 4 3 3 Contact Agent

Celebrate the best in life everyday on the Coffs Coast with this fantastic architect designed residence located in arguably Coffs Harbour's best beachside address!

Serious about space and convenience...

6 Carrall Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 1 $399,000

In a neighbourhood sought after by retirees and families alike, this home will be sure to please and at an affordable price will be well received by the market...

School &amp; Surf beach Down the road

73 Blackbutt Ave, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 2 1 $405,000

Boasting, modern, spacious kitchen with gas cooktop & main living where you can sit back and relax, overlooking the undercover entertaining deck with its beautiful...

Home Sweet Home

8 McIntosh Crescent, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $495,000

If you are looking for perfection, than this immaculate home located in a very popular area will tick all the boxes, it has been lovingly cared for leaving nothing...

Vendors Relocating

13 Ridgewood Drive, Raleigh 2454

House 3 2 4 Auction 19th...

This methodically designed 3 bedroom residence is the epitome of Raleigh living, where the country lifestyle is found approximately 20 minutes from Coffs Harbour...

NEW INDUSTRIAL LAND RELEASE...

Macquarie Park Industrial Estate, Port Macquarie 2444

Commercial 0 0 Prices starting...

Be part of the first industrial land release in Port Macquarie in 12 years! The new 'Macquarie Park Industrial Estate' is providing you with a limited opportunity...

Rural residential living at an affordable price tag

147 Bucca Road, Moonee Beach 2450

House 3 2 1 $489,000

Perfectly positioned on the 1.7acre approx. allotment is this brick home that is also located on a battle axe style block, offering privacy and peace and quiet.

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!