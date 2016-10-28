23°
Go Bananas on a day out on the field

28th Oct 2016 3:05 PM
FIELD OF DREAMS: Setting up the Banana Field stage at Coffs Harbour race track.
FIELD OF DREAMS: Setting up the Banana Field stage at Coffs Harbour race track. Trevor Veale

DREAMS are never too big.

When local surf friends Matt Webb, Matt Wise and Samuel Phillips had an idea, it led to the first ever Banana Field Music Festival.

Today marks that reality when more than 35 national and local music performers descend on Coffs Harbour.

Crowds topping more than 2500 are expected, with the three stages hosting performers from 11.30am until 10pm.

Three local surf buddies, Matt Webb, Matt Wise and Samuel Phillips had the dream to create a live music festival for Coffs Harbour.  

Since being involved in the music scene for the past 5 to 6 years, they noted a lack of live entertainment in Coffs and wanted to restore it.   

This led them to the idea of creating a festival, open to people of all ages and an assortment of performers to cater for all ages and music tastes.   

With over 35 musicians, including local performers, crowds of over three thousand are expected to enter the gates at the racecourse.   

Matt, Matt and Samuel's dream has been achieved with the Banana Field festival being held on Saturday at the Coffs Harbour Racecourse.  

Three stages will be at the event, a main stage, electronic stage and a local stage.  

Austalian rapper, Illy is set to draw big crowds after a recent song reaching double platinum.   

Gates open at 11:30am and the festival continues into the night until 10pm.  

Tickets are available at the gate or by clicking here.

