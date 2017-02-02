34°
News

Gladys to backflip on Baird policy

2nd Feb 2017 6:00 AM
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE United Services Union, representing more than 30,000 local government workers across New South Wales, has welcomed reports Premier Gladys Berejiklian will overturn Mike Baird's controversial forced council amalgamation policy.

Instead the new Premier will look to give residents a binding vote on the future of their local government.

With the first meeting of Premier Berejiklian's newly announced cabinet today, the union urged the Liberal National Government to provide certainty to workers, residents and ratepayers by confirming that plebiscites will occur across any council that has undergone or been identified for forced amalgamation.

USU general secretary Graeme Kelly said new Local Government Minister Gabrielle Upton's past support for retaining the local nature of local governments was also a welcome change of direction.

"Media reports that Premier Berejiklian is considering overturning the controversial and undemocratic policy of forcibly amalgamating councils against the will of local communities is an extremely welcome development," Mr Kelly said.

"Our union, like the broader community, has always believed that the future of local government should be determined by local communities.

"Providing binding plebiscites in local government areas that have been forcibly amalgamated, or are in line to be, is a simple way to ensure the wishes of residents and ratepayers are put first."

Mr Kelly said National Party leader John Barilaro, who recently committed his party to fighting any further amalgamations, deserved credit for ensuring the issue was at the top of the new Premier's agenda.

"For more than a year, communities across the state have fought back against these radical changes that have simply been imposed on them," he said.

"While it took an overwhelming electoral backlash in Orange to bring about a shift, it is extremely encouraging that the NSW Government is now seriously listening to the will of the people.”

Coffs Coast Advocate
UPDATE: Highly suspicious blaze had multiple ignition points

UPDATE: Highly suspicious blaze had multiple ignition points

THE last frontiers of a back-burning operation to contain a fire burning through the Yuraygir National Park are being worked on by scores of firefighters.

What's on for the weekend . .

What's on for the weekend . .

Shocking scene you can't tune out from and unwatch

The graphic ad in which a pedestrian is killed by a car, produced to stop a rise in such deaths happening on Australian roads.

Woman dies in confronting new television ad campaign

Cow struck by viral disease in Northern NSW

Stock in the Kyogle area have been diagnosed with Bovine Ephemeral Fever, or Three-day Sickness.

Warnings as infertility issues and even death can occur in sick cows

Local Partners

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

AFFORDABLE apartments offer sustainable lifestyle and benefits of community living such as a shared lap pool, vegetable garden and meeting shed.

Impressive tribute to the Year of the Rooster

PLENTY TO CROW ABOUT: Street Artist Ashley Johnston with the Year of the Rooster mural on the side of the Midway store.

Owners of the Midway Store have a right to be cocky with their mural

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Things to do on Australia Day on the Coffs Coast

FUN TIMES AHEAD: Toormina Hotel has a big day of family activities planned for Australia Day. Check out your local venues Facebook page for details.

Coffs Coast's Australia Day activities

Sky News and Foxtel launch road trip to the regions

Sky News Australia announced on the weekend it will dedicate more time on the road out of Canberra this year.

What's on the big screen this week

Matthew McConaughey in a scene from the movie Gold.

AN OSCAR contender and a true story of heroism premiere today.

Beyonce and Jay Z are having twins, siblings for Blue Ivy

SINGER Beyonce Knowles has revealed she is expecting twins

MOVIE REVIEW: Patriots Day is a good movie with a blind spot

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Patriots Day.

THIS nail-biting, poignant drama stars proud Bostonian Mark Wahlberg

MOVIE REVIEW: Gold movie scores a bronze or silver at best

Matthew McConaughey in a scene from the movie Gold.

NOT everything that glitters is... well, you know.

MOVIE REVIEW: Manchester by the Sea worthy of Oscar buzz

Casey Affleck in a scene from the movie Manchester By The Sea.

Casey Affleck’s performance is worthy of the Best Actor gong.

MKR recap: What not to do at a dinner party

Amy and Tyson: not impressed.

Dinner parties are hard and usually awkward. Here’s what not to do.

Be seduced by a home without compromise and a beachside lifestyle!

14 San Simeon Circuit, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 $949,000

Meticulously crafted for effortless living, this commanding residence enjoys an exclusive coastal address. Infused with contemporary, tropical styling cues, this...

Freshly refurbished country on home on 28 picturesque acres...

230a Brewers Road, Nana Glen 2450

Rural 3 1 4 $780,000 ...

Step inside and discover a home filled with grace and character boasting soaring ceilings, the warmth of rich hardwood timber floors and wide shady verandas all...

A charming country home on 5 private acres...

79 Avondale Road, Bucca 2450

Rural 3 2 4 $669,000 ...

This character-filled home will warm your heart and lift your spirits with the peace and privacy it offers. A wide, shady veranda invites you to sit and enjoy the...

Private, quality, seclusion...

113 Overlander Road, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 3 Contact Agent

A superb family home with spectacular views and located close to beaches, shops and estuary. A modern contemporary layout in a private location with a generous...

The affordable dream...

14a Oscar Ramsay Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 3 2 1 $389,950

Arguably located in one of the best streets in the area and is convenient to Schools, transport and major shopping. A perfect home for the first home buyer or...

On top of the world...

91 Sealy Lookout Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 $975,000 ...

Positioned approximately 300 metres above sea level, this property boasts some of the most breathtaking views that the Coffs Coast has to offer. Located at the top...

Affordable Diggers Beach...

42 Driftwood Court, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $535,000 ...

New to the market and located in beautiful Diggers Beach this three bedroom, contemporary home offers vibrant feature walls, large north facing entertaining deck...

Nature lovers paradise at Safety Beach!

30 Lake View Avenue, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 2 Auction

You'll love the position of this property located towards the peak of Lake View Avenue. A mere 250 metres walk to the beach for swimming, fishing or lazing in the...

Enjoy the easy life...

19/7 Gundagai Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $345,000 ...

Looking for a low maintenance property with a short level walk to the CBD? This beautifully presented three bedroom villa is located in the popular Green Gardens...

Four bedroom townhouse close to CBD...

2/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $439,000

On offer is a large four bedroom townhouse with the convenience of a five minute walk to the CBD. A large open plan living and dining area on the ground floor...

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

Rental Homes Harder To Find

HARD TO FIND: The rental market has tightened on the Coffs Coast

Rentals fall short

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!