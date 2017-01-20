Girl suffers spinal injuries in bridge jump

Girl suffers spinal injury in bridge jump: A 13-year-old girl suffered a spinal injury after jumping eight metres from a bridge into a shallow creek on the Mid North Coast on Thursday night. She has been airlifted to the Westmead Children's Hospital.

A TEENAGE girl has been airlifted to a Sydney hospital suffering spinal injuries after jumping from a bridge roughly eight metres above a shallow creek.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Jerseyville to a location known as the Back Creek bridge near South West Rocks on Thursday evening around 6pm.

Medical crews were told the girl had jumped from the bridge and appears to have hit the bottom suffering suspected spinal injuries.

The girl was flown from the scene to the Westmead Children's Hospital.