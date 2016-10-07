Get in quick for World Rally Championships specials

GET in quick to secure your tickets for the showcase feature Super Special Stage to bring the final round of the 2016 World Rally Championship to a close.

Tickets have now gone on sale for the centrepiece stage of the Kennards Hire Rally Australia which will put the world's best drivers to the test.

The Destination NSW Super Special Stage will feature a doughnut turn, berm and beach-side jump to provide plenty of spectacular moments.

Coffs Super Special Stage: See the course for the next stage of Rally Australia.

Witness world champion Sebastien Ogier and others tear up the track at break neck speeds up close and personal.

It will run over Friday and Saturday nights on November 18-19 along the Jordan Espl and Camperdown St to the end of Gallows Beach car park.

Additions have been made to the 1.2km stage to ensure there are better viewing points as well as a raised walkway to allow spectators to move around more freely.

There is an earlybird buy one get one free offer for the Destination Super Special Stage available at www.ticketek.com.au.

For more information, visit http://www.rallyaustralia.com.au/.